Captivating photos take you back to Cross Gates in the 1940s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 9th Nov 2024, 16:30 BST

This captivating mini-gallery of memories takes you back to Cross Gates in the 1940s.

The photos showcase a community at work, rest and play during the decade lived against the backdrop of the Second World War, Local landmarks such as The Ritz Pivture House are featured as well as well-travelled streets such as Station Road and Pendas Way. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 16 charming photos take you back to Crossgates in the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The Ritz Picture House on Station Road, next to the Railway Station. The photo from Septemebr 1945 shows Burns and Morris chocolate cabin with vending machines and gas lamp outside. Incorporated into the cinema is Booth and Horsfalls Dairy. The picture house was in a Modernist style and was originally the Cross Gates Picture House, becoming the Ritz in 1938. Three usherettes are in the doorway.

1. Crossgates in the 1940s

The Ritz Picture House on Station Road, next to the Railway Station. The photo from Septemebr 1945 shows Burns and Morris chocolate cabin with vending machines and gas lamp outside. Incorporated into the cinema is Booth and Horsfalls Dairy. The picture house was in a Modernist style and was originally the Cross Gates Picture House, becoming the Ritz in 1938. Three usherettes are in the doorway. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Cross Gates Radio & Auto Services on Austhorpe Road in October 1946. The shop has large windows displaying a range of electrical goods. A large sign for the shop is painted on the gable end of the building. Next door is the baker's shop of Frank Robertson.

2. Crossgates in the 1940s

Cross Gates Radio & Auto Services on Austhorpe Road in October 1946. The shop has large windows displaying a range of electrical goods. A large sign for the shop is painted on the gable end of the building. Next door is the baker's shop of Frank Robertson. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The Ritz Picture House on Station Road with proposed building extension drawn in over the confectioner's shop. Opened as the Cross Gates Picture House it was renamed The Ritz in 1938. Modernist in style. Pictured in September 1945.

3. Crossgates in the 1940s

The Ritz Picture House on Station Road with proposed building extension drawn in over the confectioner's shop. Opened as the Cross Gates Picture House it was renamed The Ritz in 1938. Modernist in style. Pictured in September 1945. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Shop premises of Cross Gates Radio & Auto Services at 52 Austhorpe Road. It has a large window displaying electrical goods. Next door is the baker's shop of Frank Robertson. Pictured in October 1946.

4. Crpssgates in the 1940s

Shop premises of Cross Gates Radio & Auto Services at 52 Austhorpe Road. It has a large window displaying electrical goods. Next door is the baker's shop of Frank Robertson. Pictured in October 1946. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A view looking west along Penda's Grove from the corner with Penda's Way. Grassy island with trees along the middle of the road. Shops are visible. Cyclists and cart on the road. Junction with Penda's Walk visible. Pictured in October 1942.

5. Crossgates in the 1940s

A view looking west along Penda's Grove from the corner with Penda's Way. Grassy island with trees along the middle of the road. Shops are visible. Cyclists and cart on the road. Junction with Penda's Walk visible. Pictured in October 1942. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A view looking north along the east side of Station Road showing Bevins and Morris confectioners, the Ritz cinema and the Station Hotel. Advertisements for Terry's and Cadbury's chocolate and Wills's Gold Flake cigarettes. Pictured in September 1945,

6. Crossgates in the 1940s

A view looking north along the east side of Station Road showing Bevins and Morris confectioners, the Ritz cinema and the Station Hotel. Advertisements for Terry's and Cadbury's chocolate and Wills's Gold Flake cigarettes. Pictured in September 1945, | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Cross Gates
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice