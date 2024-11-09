1 . Crossgates in the 1940s

The Ritz Picture House on Station Road, next to the Railway Station. The photo from Septemebr 1945 shows Burns and Morris chocolate cabin with vending machines and gas lamp outside. Incorporated into the cinema is Booth and Horsfalls Dairy. The picture house was in a Modernist style and was originally the Cross Gates Picture House, becoming the Ritz in 1938. Three usherettes are in the doorway. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net