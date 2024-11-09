1. Crossgates in the 1940s
The Ritz Picture House on Station Road, next to the Railway Station. The photo from Septemebr 1945 shows Burns and Morris chocolate cabin with vending machines and gas lamp outside. Incorporated into the cinema is Booth and Horsfalls Dairy. The picture house was in a Modernist style and was originally the Cross Gates Picture House, becoming the Ritz in 1938. Three usherettes are in the doorway. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Crossgates in the 1940s
Cross Gates Radio & Auto Services on Austhorpe Road in October 1946. The shop has large windows displaying a range of electrical goods. A large sign for the shop is painted on the gable end of the building. Next door is the baker's shop of Frank Robertson. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Crossgates in the 1940s
The Ritz Picture House on Station Road with proposed building extension drawn in over the confectioner's shop. Opened as the Cross Gates Picture House it was renamed The Ritz in 1938. Modernist in style. Pictured in September 1945. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Crpssgates in the 1940s
Shop premises of Cross Gates Radio & Auto Services at 52 Austhorpe Road. It has a large window displaying electrical goods. Next door is the baker's shop of Frank Robertson. Pictured in October 1946. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Crossgates in the 1940s
A view looking west along Penda's Grove from the corner with Penda's Way. Grassy island with trees along the middle of the road. Shops are visible. Cyclists and cart on the road. Junction with Penda's Walk visible. Pictured in October 1942. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Crossgates in the 1940s
A view looking north along the east side of Station Road showing Bevins and Morris confectioners, the Ritz cinema and the Station Hotel. Advertisements for Terry's and Cadbury's chocolate and Wills's Gold Flake cigarettes. Pictured in September 1945, | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.