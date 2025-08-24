Captivating photos take you back to Cookridge in the 1950s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 24th Aug 2025, 16:30 BST

These captivating photos capture a decade in the life of Cookridge.

The main image is a charmer - three children are pictured looking in the window of the Post Office. It is one of 10 fantastic photos celebrating life around the suburb in the 1950s. Local landmarks, housing estates, shops and the mother nature all feature in this wonderful photo gallery which is sure to evoke memories for those who called LS16 home back in the day. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 26 rarely-seen photos take you around the city's suburbs in the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? L;OVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Cookridge Village Post Office on Cookridge Lane in March 1956.

1. Cookridge in the 1950s

Cookridge Village Post Office on Cookridge Lane in March 1956. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Matron, Elsie Jackson, standing outside the recently built laboratory for radiation chemistry and dual-purpose Radiocobalt unit at Cookridge Hospital in 1958.

2. Cookridge in the 1950s

Matron, Elsie Jackson, standing outside the recently built laboratory for radiation chemistry and dual-purpose Radiocobalt unit at Cookridge Hospital in 1958. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Matron at Cookridge Hospital, Elsie Jackson, photographed by a patient on her last working day. Her official retirement date was January 16, 1960, but she was given compassionate leave to nurse her sick father, to commence in the June of 1959.

3. Cookridge in the 1950s

Matron at Cookridge Hospital, Elsie Jackson, photographed by a patient on her last working day. Her official retirement date was January 16, 1960, but she was given compassionate leave to nurse her sick father, to commence in the June of 1959. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Ireland Wood Pond, surrounded by trees. Stone buildings and houses can be seen in the background, possibly on Hospital Road. Pictured in April 1956.

4. Cookridge in the 1950s

Ireland Wood Pond, surrounded by trees. Stone buildings and houses can be seen in the background, possibly on Hospital Road. Pictured in April 1956. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Ireland Wood pond surrounded by trees. Pictured in April 1956.

5. Cookridge in the 1950s

Ireland Wood pond surrounded by trees. Pictured in April 1956. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A view looking south along Cookridge Lane past junctions with Smithy Lane and Green Lane in July 1952.

6. Cookridge in the 1950s

A view looking south along Cookridge Lane past junctions with Smithy Lane and Green Lane in July 1952. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice