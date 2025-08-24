The main image is a charmer - three children are pictured looking in the window of the Post Office. It is one of 10 fantastic photos celebrating life around the suburb in the 1950s. Local landmarks, housing estates, shops and the mother nature all feature in this wonderful photo gallery which is sure to evoke memories for those who called LS16 home back in the day. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 26 rarely-seen photos take you around the city's suburbs in the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? L;OVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Captivating photos take you back to Cookridge in the 1950s
These captivating photos capture a decade in the life of Cookridge.
1 / 2