1. Buslingthorpe in the 1950s
Raby Mount, seen from Sheepscar Street. Just seen on the left edge is the wall of a new Police Section House. At the end of Raby Mount, premises belonging to G.W. Binns, motor garages are visible. Raby Mount at this point comprised 3 pairs of houses. On the right is Yeomanry Street. Pictured in May 1958 Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Buslingthorpe in the 1950s
The south-west side of Spring Hill, which was located off Buslingthorpe Lane (Scott Hall Road end). Showing on the left a derelict shop with advertising boards for Colman's mustard and starch, and a row of terraced houses awaiting demolition. There is a man on the right looking over the wall. Pictured in June 1950. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Buslingthorpe in the 1950s
Derelict house number 294 and E. Wilson's bakers at number 286 Meanwood Road in November 1951. Tram lines can be seen. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Buslingthorpe in the 1950s
May 1958 To the left is Buslingthorpe Lane. G.W. Binns Leeds Ltd have a commercial garage here, at the end of Raby Mount. This company also had a garage on Meanwood Road, situated at the opposite end of Buslingthorpe Lane. Pictured in May 1958. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Buslingthorpe in the 1960s
Meanwood Road runs from the left edge of this photo from August 1962. In the background, the factory premises of Glen, Henry and Hollis Ltd, wholesale clothing manufacturers is visible. In the centre number 284 Meanwood Road is a residential property with a grocers at number 282, business of A. Smith. Buslingthorpe Lane then runs to the right edge. Number 142, next to the shop, is a residential property with number 136 on the right edge, the premises of Aluminium Platers Leeds Ltd. In the background there appears to be a quarry. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Buslingthorpe in the 1960s
This view looks across the grassy yard of two properties, number 142 Buslingthorpe Lane to the left and number 284 Meanwood to the right. On the left is an outside toilet with a wooden outbuilding to the right. Pictured in August 1962. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
