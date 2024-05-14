5 . Buslingthorpe in the 1960s

Meanwood Road runs from the left edge of this photo from August 1962. In the background, the factory premises of Glen, Henry and Hollis Ltd, wholesale clothing manufacturers is visible. In the centre number 284 Meanwood Road is a residential property with a grocers at number 282, business of A. Smith. Buslingthorpe Lane then runs to the right edge. Number 142, next to the shop, is a residential property with number 136 on the right edge, the premises of Aluminium Platers Leeds Ltd. In the background there appears to be a quarry. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service