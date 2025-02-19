14 of the brightest photos take you back to Burley in the 1950s

The main image focuses on Willow Road looks from Kirkstall Road towards Burley Road. The large building on the right was used as a school clinic. School Nurse Services had evolved in different areas at different times in the latter years of the 19th century. School clinics provided treatment for head lice and infections such as ring worm and impetigo. Dental treatment was also provided, dietary needs and other problems were dealt with. The photo is one of 14 charting the decade with other landmarks, shops, laundrettes and shops all in focus. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 29 rare photos take you back to Burley in the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? ;LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia