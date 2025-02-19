14 of the brightest photos take you back to Burley in the 1950s

The main image focuses on Willow Road looks from Kirkstall Road towards Burley Road. The large building on the right was used as a school clinic. School Nurse Services had evolved in different areas at different times in the latter years of the 19th century. School clinics provided treatment for head lice and infections such as ring worm and impetigo. Dental treatment was also provided, dietary needs and other problems were dealt with. The photo is one of 14 charting the decade with other landmarks, shops, laundrettes and shops all in focus. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 29 rare photos take you back to Burley in the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? ;LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Burley in the 1950s
This view of Willow Road from October 1959 looks from Kirkstall Road towards Burley Road. The large building on the right was originally the Conservative Club and then was used as a school clinic. School Nurse Services had evolved in different areas at different times in the latter years of the 19th century. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Burley in the 1950s
This Methodist chapel was at the corner of Kirkstall Road and Ventnor Street was the last in the sequence of the famous 21 Alphabet Streets of Burley, the first being Angel. By 1865 these street had been constructed. The Methodist Chapel, which seated over 600 has notices outside giving details of Anniversary Services for October 1959. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Burley in the 1950s
hornton Street is on the left with number 4, then 2 at the corner with Kirkstall Road in October 1959. This is number 210 Kirkstall Road and appears to be selling clothes. There is a poster for Bertram Mills Circus in the window, Woodhouse Moor was the traditional venue for circuses. To the right 208 is an empty shop. Next is the corner with Metcalf Street, on the right is 206 business of E. Fishburn newsagent. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Burley in the 1950s
In this view from October 1959, Willow Road is on the left, a traffic light can be seen. The Star Butcher's shop is number 226 Kirkstall Road, with Tom G. Porter and Co. Ltd. at 224. This is a wine and spirits business, the shop premises extended behind to the left, so the Star Butchers was situated in front of some of the floor space. Willow Street is on the right. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Burley in the 1950s
Willow Grove is on the left, a van is parked outside number 4, then 2 is next to the shop. This is number 218 an off-licence business, E. Freeman is the name on the shop. Painted wall signs for Tetley. John Smiths and Guiness beers can be seen. Next is number 216 Winters Army Stores 'The Store of 1000 Bargains'. On the right is Darnborough Street. Pictured in October 1959. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Burley in the 1950s
Willow Street can be seen on the left in this photo from October 1959. The shop is number 222 Kirkstall Road. Paraffin and paraffin heaters were sold here by E.J. Fishburn, a free delivery service is advertised. Next at 220 is Barrington's electronic services. On the right is Willow Grove. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
