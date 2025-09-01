Buoyant photos take you back to Beeston in the 1980s

These photos showcase the beating heart of Beeston during the 1980s.

Local landmarks and shops as well as local sport are all featured in this nostalgic trip down memory lane. The photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of people who called LS11 home back ion the day. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Shops on Beeston Road pictured in December 1984.

Beeston St. Anthonys, who played n the West Yorkshire League, pictured in January 1988. Back row, from left are Chris Duggan, Mark Elmy, Kevin Jordan, Mick Wesden, Paul Chadwick, Ron Sellars, Brian Wood and Terry Rowe, manager. Front row, from left, are Richard Haigh Brian Townend, Glen Smith, captain. Nell Doughty and Mick Ford.

Looking across to Stratford Street from Bude Road in August 1983, showing a corner shop at no. 80, which has a modern dormer window.

Parade of shops on Dewsbury Road in July 1980. On the left is a double fronted D.I.Y and hardware centre. Next is Class Carpets. Moving right a credit lending service, then a washeteria laundrette.

Bude Road looking across to Back Stratford Terrace, then Stratford Street in August 1983. Rowland Road Working Mens' Club is on the left at the far end of Bude Road.

Barker's garage and car showroom, a Peugeot dealer, on Old Lane in February 1980.

