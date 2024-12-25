Leeds Christmas Day babies: Bundles of joy born in the city in the 1990s and 2000s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 25th Dec 2024, 04:45 GMT

These little crackers all have one thing in common - they were born on Christmas Day in Leeds.

While everyone is opening Christmas presents there are always people opening birthday presents as well. Here's a very special look back at babies born on Christmas Day in the city in the 1990s and 2000s.

Memories of Christmas Day babies born in Leeds.

1. Christmas Day babies

Memories of Christmas Day babies born in Leeds. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Jenny Lawrence with 1995 Christmas Day baby Mary Lawrence who weighed in at 7lb 2oz.

2. Christmas Day babies

Jenny Lawrence with 1995 Christmas Day baby Mary Lawrence who weighed in at 7lb 2oz. | Giles Rocholl Photo: Giles Rocholl

Elizabeth Butterill from Bramley with baby Chloe who was born at 2.05am on Christmas Day 1998, weighing 7lb 12oz.

3. Christmas Day babies

Elizabeth Butterill from Bramley with baby Chloe who was born at 2.05am on Christmas Day 1998, weighing 7lb 12oz. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

The first baby born on Christmas Day at St James's Hospital in 1999 was a little boy, Daniel Birks, pictured with his mum, Shelley.

4. Christmas Day babies

The first baby born on Christmas Day at St James's Hospital in 1999 was a little boy, Daniel Birks, pictured with his mum, Shelley. | Mike Cowling Photo: Mike Cowling

Xania Richardson with her 2009 Christmas Day baby, Adanna, at Leeds General Infirmary.

5. Christmas Day babies

Xania Richardson with her 2009 Christmas Day baby, Adanna, at Leeds General Infirmary. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Mum Kelly Stoddart with baby Holly, who was born at one minute past midnight on Christmas Day in 2006.

6. Christmas Day babies

Mum Kelly Stoddart with baby Holly, who was born at one minute past midnight on Christmas Day in 2006. | YPN Photo: YPN

