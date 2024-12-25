1. Christmas Day babies
Memories of Christmas Day babies born in Leeds. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme
Jenny Lawrence with 1995 Christmas Day baby Mary Lawrence who weighed in at 7lb 2oz. | Giles Rocholl Photo: Giles Rocholl
Elizabeth Butterill from Bramley with baby Chloe who was born at 2.05am on Christmas Day 1998, weighing 7lb 12oz. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
The first baby born on Christmas Day at St James's Hospital in 1999 was a little boy, Daniel Birks, pictured with his mum, Shelley. | Mike Cowling Photo: Mike Cowling
Xania Richardson with her 2009 Christmas Day baby, Adanna, at Leeds General Infirmary. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
Mum Kelly Stoddart with baby Holly, who was born at one minute past midnight on Christmas Day in 2006. | YPN Photo: YPN
