Brilliant photos take you back to Holbeck and Beeston in the late 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 18th Sep 2025, 04:45 BST

They are the neighbouring south Leeds suburbs which live side by side of each other.

These photos provide a nostalgic rewind to celebrate life in Beeston and Holbeck throughout 1998. The images aim to celebrate a sense of community and the familiar - from street scenes and landmarks through to community groups, schools and local businesses. They also feature hyper-local news headlines of the stories which mattered to the LS11 community throughout the year. The images, plucked from the YEP archive, are sure to evoke a sense of community pride and belonging spark memories for those who called Beeston or Holbeck home at the end of the 1990s. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Allo, allo, allo... what's all this then? Police sergeant Mariane Huison on duty around Holbeck in February 1998.

1. Holbeck

Allo, allo, allo... what's all this then? Police sergeant Mariane Huison on duty around Holbeck in February 1998. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Melissa Knowles and friends enjoy the 2nd annual Children's Day, at Beeston Primary in June 1998.

2. Beeston

Melissa Knowles and friends enjoy the 2nd annual Children's Day, at Beeston Primary in June 1998. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
Pupils from the Beeston Primary ahead of their production of Alice in Wonderland. Pictured are Rebecca Rawson Alice), Danielle Schofield (The Cheshire Cat), Liam Smith (The Mad Hatter) and Craig Dinnewell (The White Rabbit).

3. Beeston and Holbeck in 1998

Pupils from the Beeston Primary ahead of their production of Alice in Wonderland. Pictured are Rebecca Rawson Alice), Danielle Schofield (The Cheshire Cat), Liam Smith (The Mad Hatter) and Craig Dinnewell (The White Rabbit). Photo: Charles Knight

Photo Sales
Do you remember the opening of a new family link centre at Cross Flatts Primary? Pictured isVanessa Graham with her two children Russell and Charlotte.

4. Beeston

Do you remember the opening of a new family link centre at Cross Flatts Primary? Pictured isVanessa Graham with her two children Russell and Charlotte. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Members of the Yorkshire Freestyle Martial Arts Club returned from a world championship tournament in Holland with seven trophies.

5. Beeston

Members of the Yorkshire Freestyle Martial Arts Club returned from a world championship tournament in Holland with seven trophies. | YPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
November 1998 the doors closed on the Shaftesbury House hostel

6. Beeston

November 1998 the doors closed on the Shaftesbury House hostel | Ross Parry Photo: Ross Parry

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice