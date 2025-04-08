Brilliant photo gems take you back to Bramley in the 1930s

By Andrew Hutchinson

Close on a century of community is celebrated in these wonderful photos of Bramley from the 1930s.

They capture a snapshot of time which brought huge social and economic change to LS13 and beyond. The photos feature local landmarks, shops, cinemas and street scenes many of which will be familiar to those living in and around the community today. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The Clifton Cinema on Stanningley Road in March 1939. In front of the cinema is a man with a bicycle, a car and groups of people. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Stanningley Road is the main cobbled road with tramlines pictured in January 1939. On the left is South End Mount, the shop, selling sweets and tobacco is number 2A, run by Susanna Reddyhoft. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Benjamin Broadbent fried fish dealer on Fairfield Avenue in April 1936. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A bicycle is parked outside and a little boy can be seen looking in the shop window of William Kaye's newsagents on Broad Lane in April 1936. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Actors taking part in the Zion Dramatic Players' performance of 'Mystery at Greenfingers' in January 1937. The group, belonging to the Zion Baptist Chapel in Hough Lane, were also linked to Leeds Operatic and Dramatic Society. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

General grocers and Whitecote Post Office on Leeds & Bradford Road in March 1935. Next door is a detached house and newsagents shop. The side of the shop has an OXO sign which is absent from a later photo. A cigarette machine and posters for publications include 'John Bull' magazine with heading 'Infamous Marriage Hoaxer'. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

