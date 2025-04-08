Brilliant photo gems take you back to Bramley in the 1930s

6 . Bramley in the 1930s

General grocers and Whitecote Post Office on Leeds & Bradford Road in March 1935. Next door is a detached house and newsagents shop. The side of the shop has an OXO sign which is absent from a later photo. A cigarette machine and posters for publications include 'John Bull' magazine with heading 'Infamous Marriage Hoaxer'. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net