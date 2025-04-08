They capture a snapshot of time which brought huge social and economic change to LS13 and beyond. The photos feature local landmarks, shops, cinemas and street scenes many of which will be familiar to those living in and around the community today. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Brilliant photo gems take you back to Bramley in the 1930s
Close on a century of community is celebrated in these wonderful photos of Bramley from the 1930s.
