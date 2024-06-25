1. Bramley in the 1980s
Stanningley Road from near the junction with Fairfield Mount, showing P.K. Motors garage on the far side of the road with the railway embankment behind. a bus shelter is seen on the near side. Pictured in July 1983. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Bramley in the 1980s
Crossroads on Bramley Town Street, looking from Upper Town Street towards Lower Town Street in July 1980. Hough Lane is on the right and Waterloo Lane on the left. The Lord Cardigan public house is seen on the right. The Midland Bank is on the left, with Bramley Shopping Centre beyond. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Bramley in the 1980s
St. Peter's Church on Hough Lane pictured in August 1980. The site of the original church was given by the Earl of Cardigan and the foundation stone was laid on May 6, 1861. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Bramley in the 1980s
Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? Lord Cardigan pub on Lower Town Street, seen from the entrance to the Bramley Shopping Centre. Houses can be seen on the right. Pictured in July 1980. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Bramley in the 1980s
Looking south-east along Lower Town Street, with the entrance road to Bramley Shopping Centre in the foreground. The shopping centre, with a car park in front, can be seen on the left. In the centre is a bus lay-by; four buses are in the picture. On the right the church spire of the old St.Margaret's church can be seen behind a high wall. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Bramley in the 1980s
Lower Town Street in July 1980 showing a bus lay-by on the left. On the right is the sign for the Old Unicorn public house, just off the picture. Housing is in the background and several people and cars are in the picture. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
