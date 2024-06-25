West Leeds: 12 blissful photos take you back to Bramley in the 1980s

By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 25th Jun 2024, 04:45 BST

These blissful photos chart a decade in the life of Bramley in the 1980s.

The gallery takes you around the community and bring into focus well-travelled streets and landmarks, pubs and shops which will be fondly remembered by a generation of former residents. The images are a mix from Leeds Planning Department and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Bramley, Rodley and Swinnow LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Stanningley Road from near the junction with Fairfield Mount, showing P.K. Motors garage on the far side of the road with the railway embankment behind. a bus shelter is seen on the near side. Pictured in July 1983.

Crossroads on Bramley Town Street, looking from Upper Town Street towards Lower Town Street in July 1980. Hough Lane is on the right and Waterloo Lane on the left. The Lord Cardigan public house is seen on the right. The Midland Bank is on the left, with Bramley Shopping Centre beyond.

St. Peter's Church on Hough Lane pictured in August 1980. The site of the original church was given by the Earl of Cardigan and the foundation stone was laid on May 6, 1861.

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? Lord Cardigan pub on Lower Town Street, seen from the entrance to the Bramley Shopping Centre. Houses can be seen on the right. Pictured in July 1980.

Looking south-east along Lower Town Street, with the entrance road to Bramley Shopping Centre in the foreground. The shopping centre, with a car park in front, can be seen on the left. In the centre is a bus lay-by; four buses are in the picture. On the right the church spire of the old St.Margaret's church can be seen behind a high wall.

Lower Town Street in July 1980 showing a bus lay-by on the left. On the right is the sign for the Old Unicorn public house, just off the picture. Housing is in the background and several people and cars are in the picture.

