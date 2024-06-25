5 . Bramley in the 1980s

Looking south-east along Lower Town Street, with the entrance road to Bramley Shopping Centre in the foreground. The shopping centre, with a car park in front, can be seen on the left. In the centre is a bus lay-by; four buses are in the picture. On the right the church spire of the old St.Margaret's church can be seen behind a high wall. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net