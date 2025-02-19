6 . Bramley in 1960

Shops and businesses in Upper Town Street pictured in April 1960. Starting from the left is the New Inn at number 228, then D. Thornton, upholsterer at number 226 then a food store at 224, next is a narrow cobbled street called 'The Crescent' and then finally, far right is C. Thompson, fruiterer and greengrocer at number 222. A group of people are chatting in Upper Town Street and appear to be admiring the baby in the couch built pram. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service