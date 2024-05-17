Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“Trying to make Leeds interested in an artist’s work, is like trying to walk through a brick wall, so difficult, is it to disperse the cloud of artistic indifference that lies over the city.”

The words of Leeds artist Philip Naviasky in an interview with the Leeds Mercury newspaper in October 1932.

The Leeds-born Jewish artist of Polish extraction and known for his portraiture, landscapes and still life in oil, watercolour, pencil and charcoal. He gained a scholarship to

‘Leeds School of Fine Art’ at just 13, in 1907. His work was exhibited at the Royal Academy annual, now summer, exhibitions 10 times between 1914 and 1953.

A self-portrait of Philip Naviasky in his studio.

He was passionate about making art accessible to all and, although he painted notable figures, including Prime Minister’s Winston Churchilland Ramsay MacDonald., he was more fascinated by, and drawn to, the painting of normal people.

Fast forward to 2024 and his work is being recognised with a blue plaque by Leeds Civic Trust at his foirmer home on Scot Hall Road in LS7. His work was recently featured on the Antiques Roadshow. It will be unveiled by Philip Naviasky’s great-nephew Neville Lewis on Friday, May 24.

Trust director Martin Hamilton said: “Leeds has been blessed over the decades with some outstanding artistic talent. Philip Naviasky was a talented and prolific artist. Whilst the quality of his work speaks for itself, his own story deserves to be more widely known. We are delighted that this plaque and the accompanying exhibition will go some way towards acknowledging the contribution of this fine Leeds-based artist.”

Blue plaque nominee Dr. Suzie Hamlin said: “Philip Naviasky was an incredible artist with awe-inspiring skill who wanted to paint normal people in their normal settings. He has not yet received the recognition he deserved. For him to have a blue plaque is an amazing way to start to really shift that”

She has co-curated an exhibition at the Left Bank that celebrates the works of the artist. This exhibition will feature works from several private collections of Naviasky’s work which are rarely available for public viewing; alongside the exhibition, there will be talks and workshop designed to explore the art of portrait and landscape painting. It runs from Thursday,, May 23 until Friday, May 31.

Leeds Civic Trust promotes the improvements of Leeds in the spheres of planning, architecture, heritage and city amenities and is responsible for the blue plaque scheme in the city.