16 blissful photos take you back to Beeston at the end of the 1990s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 7th May 2025, 04:45 BST

These photo memories celebrate a year in the life of Beeston at the end of the 1990s.

They rewind to 1999 and showcase bags and bags of community spirit in a suburb celebrating the present as well as looking to the future. Pupils at a primary school in LS11 came together to launch a playground scheme aimed at stop all squabbles between students. Young Beeston Juniors footballers celebrated cup final success at Elland Road while basketball and rugby league stars visited the community. And locals came together to celebrate Christmas at The Tommy Wass pub. This was Beeston in 1999. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Beeston, Holbeck and Cottingley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Beeston in 1999

December 1999 and St Andrew's Methodish Church held at carol concert in The Tommy Wass pub. | Jim Moran Photo: Jim Moran

2. Beeston in 1999

Pictured is teacher Chris Butters taking a successful numeracy class at Cockburn High School in January 1999. | YPN Photo: YPN

3. Beeston in 1999

New bus timetables were proving a talking point in the community in January 1999. Pictured is bus user Lilian Brunton. | Keith Lawson Photo: Keith Lawson

4. Beeston in 1999

The Sheffield Sharks basketball team visited Beeston Primary in March 1999. Pictured is pupil Curtis Naylor. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom

5. Beeston in 1999

Teachers from Beeston Primary dressed up to raise money for Comic Relief in March 1999. Pictured, left to right, are Norma Corcoran, Jane Storey, Paul Allams, Pam Allen and Irene Murphy. | Emma Nichols Photo: Emma Nichols

6. Beeston in 1999

May 1999 and St Anthony's pupils helped to set up 'Squabble Squashers' aimed stopping all squabbles between students. Pictured are Ruth Stevens, Laura Tierney, Katie Devenney, John-Thomas Legge and Robert McGuigan. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

