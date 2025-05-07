They rewind to 1999 and showcase bags and bags of community spirit in a suburb celebrating the present as well as looking to the future. Pupils at a primary school in LS11 came together to launch a playground scheme aimed at stop all squabbles between students. Young Beeston Juniors footballers celebrated cup final success at Elland Road while basketball and rugby league stars visited the community. And locals came together to celebrate Christmas at The Tommy Wass pub. This was Beeston in 1999. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Beeston, Holbeck and Cottingley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia