Benevolent photos take you back to Beeston in the early 1960s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 21st Aug 2025, 04:45 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 04:45 BST

Beeston in 1963. These wonderful photos chart a year of memories in the south Leeds suburb.

Local landmarks, shops, pubs and well travelled street are all featured in this fantastic rewind. The photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of people who called Beeston home back in the day. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Beeston, Holbeck and Cottingley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Elland Road in November 1963. The shop is the business of D. Hand, selling sweets, groceries and tobacco. On the gable wall are posters, Oxfam are appealing for £1,000,000 on the left. Haigh whisky in the centre and Almonds brand bread on the right.

1. Beeston in 1963

Elland Road in November 1963. The shop is the business of D. Hand, selling sweets, groceries and tobacco. On the gable wall are posters, Oxfam are appealing for £1,000,000 on the left. Haigh whisky in the centre and Almonds brand bread on the right. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
The New Peacock Inn, adjacent to Elland Road, pictured in November 1963. Large painted wall sign advertises BYB beer (Bentley's Yorkshire Brewery). This public house was demolished to provide part of the route for junction 2 of the M621, roundabout and Stadium Way.

2. Beeston in 1963

The New Peacock Inn, adjacent to Elland Road, pictured in November 1963. Large painted wall sign advertises BYB beer (Bentley's Yorkshire Brewery). This public house was demolished to provide part of the route for junction 2 of the M621, roundabout and Stadium Way. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Ernest Avenue in November 1963. The photo shows terraced houses with private gardens on the left. Two of the houses have had front extensions added. The one-storey building in the centre was originally built to house the shared outside toilet. The road on the right is Una Mount and the building is number 4 Una Mount.

3. Beeston in 1963

Ernest Avenue in November 1963. The photo shows terraced houses with private gardens on the left. Two of the houses have had front extensions added. The one-storey building in the centre was originally built to house the shared outside toilet. The road on the right is Una Mount and the building is number 4 Una Mount. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Ida Terrace in October 1963. The photo shows a row of back-to-back terraced houses. On the lower wall of each house is a cast iron covered cellar grate used to carry coal to the coal cellar. On the right is number 7 Una Mount, it appears to have once been a shop.

4. Beeston in 1963

Ida Terrace in October 1963. The photo shows a row of back-to-back terraced houses. On the lower wall of each house is a cast iron covered cellar grate used to carry coal to the coal cellar. On the right is number 7 Una Mount, it appears to have once been a shop. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Ernest Avenue in November 1963. The photo shows row of double-fronted terraced houses with private gardens. The wall of number 11 has begun to fall down while a bike leans against the house wall of number 9 and a dog sits on the pavement outside the entrance.

5. Beeston in 1963

Ernest Avenue in November 1963. The photo shows row of double-fronted terraced houses with private gardens. The wall of number 11 has begun to fall down while a bike leans against the house wall of number 9 and a dog sits on the pavement outside the entrance. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Una Mount in October 1963. The photo shows numbers 1, 2 and 3 Una Mount, with the white washed rear wall of the Duke of York pub on the right. Chicken wire has been placed over the window of number 1 and the entrance to a private yard is visible on the right of the window.

6. Beeston in 1963

Una Mount in October 1963. The photo shows numbers 1, 2 and 3 Una Mount, with the white washed rear wall of the Duke of York pub on the right. Chicken wire has been placed over the window of number 1 and the entrance to a private yard is visible on the right of the window. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Beeston
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice