1. Beeston in 1963
Elland Road in November 1963. The shop is the business of D. Hand, selling sweets, groceries and tobacco. On the gable wall are posters, Oxfam are appealing for £1,000,000 on the left. Haigh whisky in the centre and Almonds brand bread on the right. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Beeston in 1963
The New Peacock Inn, adjacent to Elland Road, pictured in November 1963. Large painted wall sign advertises BYB beer (Bentley's Yorkshire Brewery). This public house was demolished to provide part of the route for junction 2 of the M621, roundabout and Stadium Way. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Beeston in 1963
Ernest Avenue in November 1963. The photo shows terraced houses with private gardens on the left. Two of the houses have had front extensions added. The one-storey building in the centre was originally built to house the shared outside toilet. The road on the right is Una Mount and the building is number 4 Una Mount. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Beeston in 1963
Ida Terrace in October 1963. The photo shows a row of back-to-back terraced houses. On the lower wall of each house is a cast iron covered cellar grate used to carry coal to the coal cellar. On the right is number 7 Una Mount, it appears to have once been a shop. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Beeston in 1963
Ernest Avenue in November 1963. The photo shows row of double-fronted terraced houses with private gardens. The wall of number 11 has begun to fall down while a bike leans against the house wall of number 9 and a dog sits on the pavement outside the entrance. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Beeston in 1963
Una Mount in October 1963. The photo shows numbers 1, 2 and 3 Una Mount, with the white washed rear wall of the Duke of York pub on the right. Chicken wire has been placed over the window of number 1 and the entrance to a private yard is visible on the right of the window. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service