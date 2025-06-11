Beloved photos take you back to Bramley in the 1950s

These beloved photos chart a decade in the life of Bramley in the 1950s.

The wonderous photos take you to the heart of the community during the decade with landmarks, shops and street scenes as well as trams taking centre stage. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.

The west side of Butt Lane at the corner of Pudsey Road in May 1956. At number 2 Butt Lane is 'Ashton. Robinson, shopkeeper'. At number 203 Pudsey Road is 'H. Orbell & Sons Ltd, outfitters'.

The west side of Butt Lane at the corner of Pudsey Road in May 1956. At number 2 Butt Lane is 'Ashton. Robinson, shopkeeper'. At number 203 Pudsey Road is 'H. Orbell & Sons Ltd, outfitters'. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The old pump at Stocks Hill on Bramley Town Street in October 1950. This was the original water supply until 1927.

The old pump at Stocks Hill on Bramley Town Street in October 1950. This was the original water supply until 1927. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view of number 491 Stanningley Road, (J. Turner, boot and shoe repairs) at its junction with Swinnow Road, on the right. A poster for Ovaltine and a programme bill for the Pavilion Cinema can be seen. A belisha beacon is to the left. Pictured in October 1954.

A view of number 491 Stanningley Road, (J. Turner, boot and shoe repairs) at its junction with Swinnow Road, on the right. A poster for Ovaltine and a programme bill for the Pavilion Cinema can be seen. A belisha beacon is to the left. Pictured in October 1954. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view looking south-west at the junction of Swinnow Road and Stanningley Road (number 491, on the corner, is J. Turner, boot and shoe repairs). Advertising posters for Fairy Soap, Ovaltine, SunKap Drinks and various cinema programme posters, (including Palace Pictures and Pavilion) are visible.

A view looking south-west at the junction of Swinnow Road and Stanningley Road (number 491, on the corner, is J. Turner, boot and shoe repairs). Advertising posters for Fairy Soap, Ovaltine, SunKap Drinks and various cinema programme posters, (including Palace Pictures and Pavilion) are visible. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The rear of old cottages behind a dry stone wall on Town Street in October 1950. A bicycle and a pram outside a shop can be seen in the background.

The rear of old cottages behind a dry stone wall on Town Street in October 1950. A bicycle and a pram outside a shop can be seen in the background. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

An advertising hoarding on the site of number 186 Stanningley Road. Posters for Oxydol clothes whitener and monk and glass custard. To left is a row of terraced houses outside of which stand two men holding newspapers. Pictured in September 1951.

An advertising hoarding on the site of number 186 Stanningley Road. Posters for Oxydol clothes whitener and monk and glass custard. To left is a row of terraced houses outside of which stand two men holding newspapers. Pictured in September 1951. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

