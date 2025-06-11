Beloved photos take you back to Bramley in the 1950s

3 . Bramley in the 1950s

A view of number 491 Stanningley Road, (J. Turner, boot and shoe repairs) at its junction with Swinnow Road, on the right. A poster for Ovaltine and a programme bill for the Pavilion Cinema can be seen. A belisha beacon is to the left. Pictured in October 1954. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net