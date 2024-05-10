3 . Beeston in 1963

Shops on Beeston Hill in Octobeer 1963. They include L.S. Rhodes registered plumbers and contractors on the left. On the right is A & T Hudson grocers. There is an alleyway between buildings that leads to Una Mount. On the right is Folly Lane where a woman in a headscarf and overcoat pushes a child's pram across the street. This section of Folly Lane where it meets Beeston Road was later demolished making Folly Lane accessable via Lady Pit Lane on the other side. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service