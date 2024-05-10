1. Beeston in 1963
Beeston Road in October 1963. The shops on Beeston Hill including at number 101 (just visible) Marsh Jones & Cribb Ltd, painting contractors. At number 103 is a grocers advertising cigarettes and Typhoo Tea. On the right at numbers 105 & 107 is V.W. Pratt & Son, house furnishers and upholstery. Advertised in the window are 'The latest designs always on show'. On the right cars including the Una Street while more cars are parked on Beeston Road. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Beeston in 1963
Plantation Building (1886) the home of Marsh Jones & Cribb Ltd, painting contractors and electrical engineers, on Beeston Road in October 1963. The grocers next door at number 103 is advertising Lyons cakes, Woodbine cigarette's and Typhoo tea. Just off the photo to the left is Shaftesbury House hostel. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Beeston in 1963
Shops on Beeston Hill in Octobeer 1963. They include L.S. Rhodes registered plumbers and contractors on the left. On the right is A & T Hudson grocers. There is an alleyway between buildings that leads to Una Mount. On the right is Folly Lane where a woman in a headscarf and overcoat pushes a child's pram across the street. This section of Folly Lane where it meets Beeston Road was later demolished making Folly Lane accessable via Lady Pit Lane on the other side. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Beeston in 1963
The Duke of York, a John Smith's pub serving Magnet Ales, pictured in October 1963. The landlord of the pub at the time was Joseph Brown. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Beeston in 1963
Folly Lane on the far left with the Good Physician Church of England Mission Room behind. On the right is the entrance to a yard with warehouses and sheds shown on the far right behind the fence. Pictured in October 1963. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Beeston in 1963
the Good Physician Church of England Mission Room on Folly Lane. Two ladders are propped up against the side wall of the hall on the left while on the right is the gable end with entrance porch and notice board. An iron cross stands on the ridgepole of the hall and on the far right can be seen number 10 Folly Lane. Pictured in October 1963. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
