2 . Beeston in 1964

Public Library on the left and the Police Station on the right, both opened on July 24, 1903. On the left on the vehicle entrance is a door marked Juvenile Entrance with vans parked on the left. On the far right stands a double traffic light painted in black and white stripes. On the side of the building in the centre a large ornate clock proclaims the time as 10.14am while people walk below. The road in the foreground is Moor Road, with Hunslet Hall Road at the right of the Police Station. Opposite these buildings is St. Peter's Church. Pictured in August 1964. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service