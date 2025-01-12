1. Beeston in 1964
The front doors of the Malvern Cinema, at the junction of Beeston Road and Ashley Place, advertising some of the latest films. 'Nothing but the best', starring Alan Bates & Denholm Elliot in a comedy of murders released in 1964. The famous 'Zulu' again 1964 which starred Sir Stanley Baker and launched Sir Michael Caine's acting career. 'Hell Driver's' Britain's answer to a road movie also starring Sir Stanley Baker, Sean Connery and Sid James. There is a special children's show on Saturday at 2pm. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Beeston in 1964
Public Library on the left and the Police Station on the right, both opened on July 24, 1903. On the left on the vehicle entrance is a door marked Juvenile Entrance with vans parked on the left. On the far right stands a double traffic light painted in black and white stripes. On the side of the building in the centre a large ornate clock proclaims the time as 10.14am while people walk below. The road in the foreground is Moor Road, with Hunslet Hall Road at the right of the Police Station. Opposite these buildings is St. Peter's Church. Pictured in August 1964. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Beeston in 1964
The junction of Beeston Road with South Ridge Street in July 1964. These houses are back to back with Dinsdale Terrace. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Beeston in 1964
A lady stands at the door of a property on West View, at junction with Cross West View, while a boy and the cat pose for the camera on the steps. Just seen to the right is Cross West View. Pictured in July 1964 | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Beeston in 1964
A group of women chat outside a property on West View in July 1964. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Beeston in 1964
A side view of the Malvern Cinema on Ashley Place. Far left, part of Beeston Road can be seen. The Malvern Cinema occupied numbers 82 to 86 Beeston Road. It opened on 23rd December 1912, showing 'A Girl's Bravery' and finally closed on 28th August 1971 with showings of 'Carry on Teacher' and 'Carry on Sergeant'. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
