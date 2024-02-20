Landmarks, shops, well travelled streets and local sport are all featured in this gallery which are sure to evoke memories for a generation of people who called LS11 home back in the day. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 16 brilliant photos take you back to Beeston in the 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Beeston in the 1980s
Looking south along Bude Road towards Trentham Street in the distance. On the left is the junction with Clovelly Terrace, then moving back, Stratford Street, Back Stratford Terrace and Stratford Terrace lead off to both left and right. A corner shop. Satwant Virdee's Fancy Cloth House, is seen to the right. Pictured in August 1983. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Beeston in the 1980s
Shops on Beeston Road pictured in December 1984.
Photo: YPN
3. Beeston in the 1980s
Bude Road looking across to Back Stratford Terrace, then Stratford Street, where the corner shop at no. 80 can be seen, and behind that Clovelly Terrace. Rowland Road Working Mens' Club is on the left at the far end of Bude Road. Pictured in August 1983. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Beeston in the 1980s
the front view of the former Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society Building at number 1 Hardy Street. A decorative gable on the roof has a datestone of 1897. The view looks across to Hardy Street over waste land where Ellis Place once stood, a short street of red brick terraced houses. At the time of the photograph in July 1984 the old co-op was being converted to the Kashmir Muslim Welfare centre to include a mosque. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Beeston in the 1980s
Number 1 Hardy Street taken from Greenmount Street at the junction with Lodge Lane. This is the former premises of a branch of the Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society. Pictured in July 1984. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
