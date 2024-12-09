5 . Armley in the 1950s

May 1956. Viaduct Road in Armley which passes under the L.N.E.R railway track. The premises of 'Appleyard for Morris, on North Street', is advertised across the bridge. To the right is 'Appleyards Scrapyard' | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net