Arresting photos showcase the work of Leeds City Police

Leeds City Police boasts a long and proud history as the force policing the city of Leeds. It began protecting and serving the city's residents as far back as 1836, a relationship which lasted until 1974 when it was amalgamated with the Bradford City Police and part of the West Yorkshire Constabulary to form the West Yorkshire Police. These photos plucked from the YEP archive showcase the impact it has had on the lives of countless citizens as well as the challenges it has faced down the decades. READ MORE: The story of a Leeds landmark established to help the sick and needy LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia