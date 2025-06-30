Arresting photos showcase the work of Leeds City Police

Leeds City Police boasts a long and proud history as the force policing the city of Leeds. It began protecting and serving the city's residents as far back as 1836, a relationship which lasted until 1974 when it was amalgamated with the Bradford City Police and part of the West Yorkshire Constabulary to form the West Yorkshire Police. These photos plucked from the YEP archive showcase the impact it has had on the lives of countless citizens as well as the challenges it has faced down the decades. READ MORE: The story of a Leeds landmark established to help the sick and needy LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The new look Leeds City Police car in September 1966. It had an illuminated sign on top and large letters on each side.

April 1973 and a policeman stands at the Lands Lane entrance to Leeds city centre precinct to enforce a total ban on traffic.

A swarm of bees landed on this Vauxhall car on Hope Road, off Regent Street in June 1975. PC Todd, the Leeds City Police bee expert was called in and removed the swarm by guiding them into a box.

Members of Leeds City Police mounted division riding along The Headrow on June 1967.

April 1972 and PC Stockhill sits astride Leeds City Police horse Alexander for the last time. Alexander was heading into retirement.

March 1935. Close up of police telephone box on Headingley Lane. It is set into a stone wall. The words Leeds City Police are above the door.

