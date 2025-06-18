The Leeds Public Dispensary and Hospital on North Street provided free medical care for people who were unable to afford treatment. It was built from Portland Stone and opened in May 1904 to replace the previous dispensary located at the corner of New Briggate and Vicar Lane. It operated as a kind of pre-NHS accident and emergency unit and closed in 1971 when the work was transferred to St. James' Hospital. These wonderful photos , published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service., take you inside the dispensary to showcase the different departments and the patients it helped. READ MORE: wertsdfghjkdfghjkyuioertyuiopdfgh LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER:
1. Leeds Public Dispensary
Leeds Public Dispensary pictured in June 1969. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Leeds Public Dispensary
The dispensary pictured circa 1967. To the right is now a new housing development, known as CASPAR, (City Centre Apartments for Single People at Affordable Prices), or Merchant's House. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds Public Dispensary
The accident ward pictured 1913. The dispensary was never closed for accidents or urgent cases and treated an average of 24 per day. Here, a doctor can be seen with a patient. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds Public Dispensary
Patients queueing for medicines after having seen the doctor in 1913. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds Public Dispensary
A special department for dentistry in 1913. More than 3,000 new cases were seen in the previous year. Special departments at the dispensary treated eyes, ears, nose, throat and teeth. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds Public Dispensary
Dispensary on North Street at the junction with Hartley Hill to the left in 1913. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net