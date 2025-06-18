Leeds Public Dispensary: The story of a landmark established to help the sick and needy

It’s the city centre landmark established to help the sick and needy.

The Leeds Public Dispensary and Hospital on North Street provided free medical care for people who were unable to afford treatment. It was built from Portland Stone and opened in May 1904 to replace the previous dispensary located at the corner of New Briggate and Vicar Lane. It operated as a kind of pre-NHS accident and emergency unit and closed in 1971 when the work was transferred to St. James' Hospital. These wonderful photos , published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service., take you inside the dispensary to showcase the different departments and the patients it helped.

Leeds Public Dispensary pictured in June 1969.

1. Leeds Public Dispensary

Leeds Public Dispensary pictured in June 1969.

The dispensary pictured circa 1967. To the right is now a new housing development, known as CASPAR, (City Centre Apartments for Single People at Affordable Prices), or Merchant's House.

2. Leeds Public Dispensary

The dispensary pictured circa 1967. To the right is now a new housing development, known as CASPAR, (City Centre Apartments for Single People at Affordable Prices), or Merchant's House.

The accident ward pictured 1913. The dispensary was never closed for accidents or urgent cases and treated an average of 24 per day. Here, a doctor can be seen with a patient.

3. Leeds Public Dispensary

The accident ward pictured 1913. The dispensary was never closed for accidents or urgent cases and treated an average of 24 per day. Here, a doctor can be seen with a patient.

Patients queueing for medicines after having seen the doctor in 1913.

4. Leeds Public Dispensary

Patients queueing for medicines after having seen the doctor in 1913.

A special department for dentistry in 1913. More than 3,000 new cases were seen in the previous year. Special departments at the dispensary treated eyes, ears, nose, throat and teeth.

5. Leeds Public Dispensary

A special department for dentistry in 1913. More than 3,000 new cases were seen in the previous year. Special departments at the dispensary treated eyes, ears, nose, throat and teeth.

Dispensary on North Street at the junction with Hartley Hill to the left in 1913.

6. Leeds Public Dispensary

Dispensary on North Street at the junction with Hartley Hill to the left in 1913.

