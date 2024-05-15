This collection takes you back to 1963 and kicks off with memories of a imposing community landmark which served uo a warm welcome to drinkers - The Albion on Armley Road. It is one of 12 photo gems charting a course over a 12 months with factories, garages and row upon row of back to back houses also in focus. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails