Armley in the 1960s: Photo gems chart a year in the life of the west Leeds suburb

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 15th May 2024, 04:45 BST

These photos charting a yearn in the life of Armley are sure to evoke memories for a generation people who called the suburb home in the early 1960s.

This collection takes you back to 1963 and kicks off with memories of a imposing community landmark which served uo a warm welcome to drinkers - The Albion on Armley Road. It is one of 12 photo gems charting a course over a 12 months with factories, garages and row upon row of back to back houses also in focus. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails

The Albion pub on Armley Road in October 1963. On the right is Arkwright Street. On the left is Brunel Street.

1. Armley in 1963

The Albion pub on Armley Road in October 1963. On the right is Arkwright Street. On the left is Brunel Street. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Tower Lane garage pictured in November 1963. The main part of the garage building is arched with a corrugated iron roof. Three petrol pumps are visible selling Esso Extra, Esso Mixture and Esso Golden. This garage also carried out repairs and was owned by I.M. and C. Britton.

2. Armlley in 1963

Tower Lane garage pictured in November 1963. The main part of the garage building is arched with a corrugated iron roof. Three petrol pumps are visible selling Esso Extra, Esso Mixture and Esso Golden. This garage also carried out repairs and was owned by I.M. and C. Britton. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
A row of back-to-back terraced houses with cellars on Arkwright Street in October 1963. On the right is a shared outside toilet block. On the left clothes hang on a line stretched across the street. In the centre a girl stands by a lamppost with three small children in short trousers.

3. Armley in 1963

A row of back-to-back terraced houses with cellars on Arkwright Street in October 1963. On the right is a shared outside toilet block. On the left clothes hang on a line stretched across the street. In the centre a girl stands by a lamppost with three small children in short trousers. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Arkwright Street in October 1963. A back-to-back terraced house on the left of the image, number 29 with a coach built pram parked outside. On the right is number 31, here was a shop at the corner with Arkwright Road however the windows and door have been boarded up or bricked up. On the right is Arkwright Road.

4. Armley in 1963

Arkwright Street in October 1963. A back-to-back terraced house on the left of the image, number 29 with a coach built pram parked outside. On the right is number 31, here was a shop at the corner with Arkwright Road however the windows and door have been boarded up or bricked up. On the right is Arkwright Road. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Arkwright Street in October 1963. A row of back-to-back terraced houses with a yard on the left housing a shared outside toilet block. Children can be seen through the doorway to the yard.

5. Armley in 1963

Arkwright Street in October 1963. A row of back-to-back terraced houses with a yard on the left housing a shared outside toilet block. Children can be seen through the doorway to the yard. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Share your feedback with Andrew Hutchinson via email at: andrew.hutchinson@jpress.co.uk or tweet him - @AndyHutchYPN

6. Enjoyed this gallery?

Share your feedback with Andrew Hutchinson via email at: [email protected] or tweet him - @AndyHutchYPN Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsArmley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.