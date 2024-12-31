Amazing photos take you around Leeds city centre during the 1960s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 31st Dec 2024, 04:45 GMT

These photo gems showcase life around Leeds city centre during the 1960s.

These images turn the clock back to life in city centre during the decade and feature landmarks still part of city life today. These include Boar Lane, Leeds General Infirmary, City Square and the Inner Ring Road. These images are from photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1964 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Enjoy these photos showcasing life in Leeds city centre during the 1960s. PICS: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

1. Leeds city centre

Enjoy these photos showcasing life in Leeds city centre during the 1960s. PICS: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Construction of the Leeds Inner Ring Road in April 1965. The large building in the foreground is the premises of J. Hepworth and Son Ltd., manufacturing clothes, their own goods vehicles can be seen in the yard

2. Leeds city centre

Construction of the Leeds Inner Ring Road in April 1965. The large building in the foreground is the premises of J. Hepworth and Son Ltd., manufacturing clothes, their own goods vehicles can be seen in the yard

A view looking south-west along Eastgate towards the Eastgate roundabout on the left.

3. Leeds city centre

A view looking south-west along Eastgate towards the Eastgate roundabout on the left.

Infirmary Street in August 1966 showing Post Office House, home to Lombard Banking Ltd. and Northern Rock Building Society, among others.

4. Leeds city centre

Infirmary Street in August 1966 showing Post Office House, home to Lombard Banking Ltd. and Northern Rock Building Society, among others.

A view of Bishopgate Street showing the newsagent's shop of E.Cantral. Pictured in February 1966.

5. Leeds city centre

A view of Bishopgate Street showing the newsagent's shop of E.Cantral. Pictured in February 1966.

Looking along Alfred Street from Boar Lane in May 1966. On the corners are Dunn & Co., hatters, left, and the National Provincial Bank, right. Pictured in May 1966.

6. Leeds city centre

Looking along Alfred Street from Boar Lane in May 1966. On the corners are Dunn & Co., hatters, left, and the National Provincial Bank, right. Pictured in May 1966.

Related topics:Leeds
