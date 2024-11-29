33 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1964

The Merrion Centre opened in the city centre at a cost of £6 million and was described by your Yorkshire Evening Post at the time as the shape of things to come in every big town or city. And work was nearing completion on the Seacroft Civic Centre, the first large scale shopping and civic centre development serving a large area to the outskirts of the city centre. This 10 acre development included shops, offices, restaurants, pubs, banks and car parks, as well as a library, bowling alley and clinic. The year also featured a dramatic rescue, a visit by the Fab Four, and Leeds United in the recording studio. These images are from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 26 rarely-seen photos take you around the city's suburbs in the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia