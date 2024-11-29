33 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1964

The Merrion Centre opened in the city centre at a cost of £6 million and was described by your Yorkshire Evening Post at the time as the shape of things to come in every big town or city. And work was nearing completion on the Seacroft Civic Centre, the first large scale shopping and civic centre development serving a large area to the outskirts of the city centre. This 10 acre development included shops, offices, restaurants, pubs, banks and car parks, as well as a library, bowling alley and clinic. The year also featured a dramatic rescue, a visit by the Fab Four, and Leeds United in the recording studio. These images are from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 26 rarely-seen photos take you around the city's suburbs in the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Leeds city centre
May 1964 and Marjorie Ziff, wife of the chairman of Town Centre Securities Ltd, opens a case with a golden key, containing a cake modelled on the Merrion Centre. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Leeds city centre
An aerial view showing the construction of Leeds Metropolitan University in April 1964. To the left, part of the old Harewood Barracks. Behind, the Civic Hall and car park. Woodhouse Lane on the left, Portland Way on the right. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre
City Square showing the demolition taking place of the Royal Exchange Buildings at number 1A Park Row in May 1964. A tower block replaced the buildings in 1965. In the foreground, right, is one of the figure lamps representing Morn and Eve by sculptor Alfred Drury. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre
The Odeon Cinema at the junction of New Briggate and The Headrow on the night of a performance by The Beatles in October 1964. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Hunslet
The Green Man public house on Dewsbury Road in Hunslet in August 1964. The second window on the left has 'Public Bar' etched on the glass while the window in the centre says 'Outdoor Room'. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Leeds city centre
Lance Ash is rescued from a 130ft chimney at Mark Rowlands furniture warehouse on East Street in April 1964. He had been trapped for six hours while clearing bricks during the demolition. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
