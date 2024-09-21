21 amazing photos of Leeds city centre shops and landmarks from the 1980s

1. Leeds city centre in the 1980s
The Merrion Centre from Merrion Way in February 1985. On the left is the Merrion Centre Superstore, an indoor retail market. To the right of this is Nevilles D-I-Y. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds city centre in the 1980s
The east side of Lands Lane in April 1989 showing shops, from left, Peter Jones China, with Reed employment agency above, then In time jewellers,Dolcis footwear and Miss Selfridge ladieswear. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre in the 1980s
Looking south along Briggate from the junction with Duncan Street and Boar Lane in September 1981. On the left is Rumbelows TV & Electrical Goods; on the right, Boar Lane Discount Warehouse, and further along, John Dyson, jewellers, from which a clock is seen protruding out. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre in the 1980s
Neville Street showing the railway bridge on the left, with City House towering behind in November 1980. In the centre are Neville Motors, used car dealers and the Carpet and Dry Cleaning Centre. Advertising hoardings on the right including one for Sovereign cigarettes. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds city centre in 1980s
Neville Street looking north towards the railway bridge and station in November 1980. The Ladbroke Dragonara Hotel, now the Hilton Hotel, can be seen in the centre. The tall building on the right is City House. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds city centre in the 1980s
Vicar Lane showing the junction with Sidney Street on the left in January 1980. Shops include National Westminster Bank, March the Tailor, Photomarket and Bargin Records. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
