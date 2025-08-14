21 altruistic photos take you back to Leeds in the summer of 2001

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 14th Aug 2025, 04:45 BST

A little less conversation, a little more action please.

These familiar lyrics are apt for this fantastic photo of Elvis impersonators who are pictured helping raise money for a cancer charity at the White Rose Shopping Centre. This was August 2001 and the photo is one of 21 charting the 31 days in the life of your Leeds and its residents. It was a month that public spaces started to reopened after the foot and mouth outbreak while a Leeds United legend kicked off a pre-season friendly. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. White Rose Shopping Centre

Elvis impersonators at the White Rose Shopping Centre where staff were holding an Elvis-themed weekend to raise money for Marie Curie Cancer Care. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

2. Ilkley Moor

Ilkley Moor reopened to the public after the foot and mouth crisis. | YPN Photo: YPN

3. Allerton Bywater

The Boat public house was celebrating winning CAMRA's pub of the season. Pictured, from left, are Brian Lockwood, (owner) Kieron Lockwood, (licensee) and Ron Ridout (brewer). | YPN Photo: YPN

4. Menston

High Royds Hospital was put up for sale. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

5. Leeds United

Legend John Charles kicks off to start Leeds United's pre-season friendly against Harrogate Town. | Graham Lindley Photo: Graham Lindley

6. Leeds city centre

Do you remember this full size Mini parked on the side of a tower block in City Square? | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

