Altruistic photos take you back to Leeds in the early autumn of 1998

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 27th Sep 2025, 16:30 BST

Fundraising is the focus of this gallery charting 30 days in the life of your Leeds in early autumn of 1998.

These memories concentrate on September 1998, a month in which a consultant heart surgeon revealed his fundraising total for Leeds General Infirmary and Leeds Macmillan Breast Care nurses and friends put their best foot forward at Roundhay Park to raise money for the charity. It was also the month that the Rt Hon David Young, the Bishop of Ripon, spent a day on the streets of Leeds with only 50p. He managed to buy a cheese sandwich and a cup of coffee - his only meal for the day. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcasing 30 days of memories from around the city centre and the suburbs. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Leeds city centre

This is consultant heart surgeon Philip Kay who raised £10,326.77 for heart research at the Leeds General Infirmary. | Justin Lloyd Photo: Justin Lloyd

2. Roundhay Park

Leeds Macmillan Breast Care Nurses and friends put their best foot forward at Roundhay Park to raise money for the charity. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

3. Leeds city centre

Rawcliffes schoolwear manager Wirlys Taylor measures up two Leeds United young guns for gear. Pictured is Simon Johnson (left) who would go on to make 11 league appearances and David Sherman. | Keith Lawson Photo: Keith Lawson

4. Leeds city centre

Leeds Jobline was handling in excess of 1,200 calls per week via its new Call Centre operation. | Peter Langford Photo: Peter Langford

5. Hunslet

Hunslet Parkside and Middleton Marauders merged to form Hunslet Juniors RL. Players are pictured training at South Leeds Stadium. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom

6. Arthington

These sheep were brought in to keep the graveyard grass in order at Arthington Parish Church. | Mike Cowling Photo: Mike Cowling

