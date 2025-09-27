Altruistic photos take you back to Leeds in the early autumn of 1998

These memories concentrate on September 1998, a month in which a consultant heart surgeon revealed his fundraising total for Leeds General Infirmary and Leeds Macmillan Breast Care nurses and friends put their best foot forward at Roundhay Park to raise money for the charity. It was also the month that the Rt Hon David Young, the Bishop of Ripon, spent a day on the streets of Leeds with only 50p. He managed to buy a cheese sandwich and a cup of coffee - his only meal for the day. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcasing 30 days of memories from around the city centre and the suburbs. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia