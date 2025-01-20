West Leeds: 12 ace photos take you back to Armley in the 1930s

This Branch Road landmark takes centre stage in a trip down memory lane celebrating a decade in the life of Armley.

The curtain is raised on life around the suburb in the 1930s with the Western Talkie cinema which welcomed generations of movie-goers. It is one of 12 photo memories charting 10 years in the community. Other landmarks featured include an bird’s eye view of the prison as well as Town Street and Armley Road. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Western Talkie cinema in January 1937. It originally opened as the Pictureland cinema on April 25, 1910 and had been converted from a Primitive Methodist Chapel in 1910. It seated 439 people. The name changed to Western Talkie in November 1933 and closed on May 26, 1956 to re-open in 1957 as the New Western. It was finally closed on December 30, 1960. It was converted to a bingo hall.

An aerial view of of Armley Gaol in 1937. It was built as Leeds Borough Gaol and completed in July 1847 at a cost of £43,000.

Part of Armley Road, showing tramlines, overhead cables, ornamental wrought iron street lamp, and large house with high wall around garden. Pictured in September 1937.

Part of Armley Road, showing tramlines, overhead cables, ornamental wrought iron street lamp, and large house with high wall around garden. Pictured in September 1937.

A view of waste ground on Armley Road in September 1937, showing where houses have been demolished. The area was known locally as the Maltkins. Behind a long wall can be seen a large house. This was Wellgarth House, 161 Armley Road, and was the home of Archibald Haddow, physician and surgeon, and James Haddow, dental surgeon.

The rear of housing known as Wasp's Nest in July 1936. A street paved with stone sets leads down backs of houses, towards another unidentified street.

