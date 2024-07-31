1. Armley in 1961
This view from August 1961 is looking across Tong Road from the junction with Whingate (to the left) and Upper Wortley Road, which is out of view in the foreground. To the left is a clothing factory, business of T. Conaty. Whingate Garage is in the centre, owned by Arnold Stainsby, the premises include a car showroom. | West Yorkshire Archive ServicePhoto: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Armley in 1961
Rear view of clothing factory, business of T. Conaty (Schoolwear) Ltd in August 1961. A four storey brick building with large windows, it had been used by tanners, engineers and clothing manufacturers. A fire escape is at the end of the building. To the right are various old properties used as offices which have the appearance of farm buildings. The flight of stone steps possibly led to a grain store over stables. | West Yorkshire Archive ServicePhoto: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Armley in 1961
Whingate in August 1961. On the left is the entrance into yard area adjacent to clothing factory. This complex was called Antwerp Mills. A sign advertises two companies operating from there, Labofski Brothers Ltd, wholesale clothiers (late of Camp Road) and Sards Peacock Ltd. Two small shop units, 20b is used by F.H. Elson upholsterer then on the right 20a, a greengrocer's shop. Business of Ernest Greenhaugh, there are various items and prices featured on the window. | West Yorkshire Archive ServicePhoto: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Armley in 1961
Whingate in August 1961. On the left, set back from the road are numbers 14, 12 Whingate two cottages. Number 10 is the shop the first floor has a central window and castellated facade covering the front of the roof. This is a boot and shoe repair shop, business of Harry Hick. It had been a cobbler's shop at least since the 1920s, with various proprietors. On the right the side of number 8 can be seen, this had been the home of the Railway Inspector. | West Yorkshire Archive ServicePhoto: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Armley in 1961
Whingate Garage, business of Arnold Stainsby, seen here from the side. This is looking towards the junction with Tong Road, on the right. The factory building seen on the right is 280 Tong Road, engineering works which are the premises of John Radcliffe and sons, producers of printing machines. Pictured in August 1861. | West Yorkshire Archive ServicePhoto: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Armley in 1961
Large factory building at the beginning of Whingate, in this image it was the premises of T. Conaty (Schoolwear) Ltd, school clothing manufacturers. On the left is 4 Whingate, this was the Station Master's house. Adjoining the factory is number 2, with a hairdresser's shop owned by Mary Kelly. To the right, behind the factory are several old buildings, used as offices. Pictured in August 1961. | West Yorkshire Archive ServicePhoto: West Yorkshire Archive Service
