4 . Armley in 1961

Whingate in August 1961. On the left, set back from the road are numbers 14, 12 Whingate two cottages. Number 10 is the shop the first floor has a central window and castellated facade covering the front of the roof. This is a boot and shoe repair shop, business of Harry Hick. It had been a cobbler's shop at least since the 1920s, with various proprietors. On the right the side of number 8 can be seen, this had been the home of the Railway Inspector. | West Yorkshire Archive ServicePhoto: West Yorkshire Archive Service