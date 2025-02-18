West Leeds: Ace photos take you back to Armley in the 1920s

Published 18th Feb 2025, 04:45 BST

These thought-provoking decade of photos put the ace in Armley.

They turn back the clock to the 1920s and bring into focus local landmarks, shops and the rise of a new housing estate for the community, The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Armley, Wortley and Farnley LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The Wyther Housing Estate. Semi detached houses with front gardens line the road. A large oak tree is visible in the centre. Pictured in May 1929.

1. Armley in the 1920s

The Wyther Housing Estate. Semi detached houses with front gardens line the road. A large oak tree is visible in the centre. Pictured in May 1929. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Two retail premises on Botany Bay Place at the junction of Canal Road. The premises on the right is Charles Coakley hairdresser and on the left is Moran Valentine Confectioners. On the front of both shops are retail advertising signs and posters. Pictured in April 1923.

2. Armley in the 1920s

Two retail premises on Botany Bay Place at the junction of Canal Road. The premises on the right is Charles Coakley hairdresser and on the left is Moran Valentine Confectioners. On the front of both shops are retail advertising signs and posters. Pictured in April 1923. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The former Toll House on Stanningley Road pictured in October 1927.

3. Armley in the 1920s

The former Toll House on Stanningley Road pictured in October 1927. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The former Toll House on Stanningley Road. Pictured in October 1927.

4. Armley in the 1920s

The former Toll House on Stanningley Road. Pictured in October 1927. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

This photo from September 1920 shows the building developments on the Wyther Housing Estate. Piles of rubble, mud, bricks and debris can be seen throughout the photo. Telegraph poles can also be seen.

5. Armley in the 1920s

This photo from September 1920 shows the building developments on the Wyther Housing Estate. Piles of rubble, mud, bricks and debris can be seen throughout the photo. Telegraph poles can also be seen. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Armley Road at the junction with Tennant Street looking towards Low Moor Side in April 1929. The house is number 149 owned by Arthur John Pollard, Physician and surgeon. He also owned number 135 Armley Road which was his surgery.

6. Armley in the 1920s

Armley Road at the junction with Tennant Street looking towards Low Moor Side in April 1929. The house is number 149 owned by Arthur John Pollard, Physician and surgeon. He also owned number 135 Armley Road which was his surgery. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

