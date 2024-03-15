ABC cinema Leeds: Memories of the former city centre cinema and what remains now
The ABC Cinema on Vicar Lane, by the junction with New York Road is remembered with affection by generations of silver screen aficionados.
It first opened on November 19, 1934 as the Ritz Cinema. and changed its name to the ABC on May 23, 1959.
It opened as a twin cinema on April 5, 1970, with showings of 'Paint Your Wagon' and 'Spring and Port Wine'.
It then became the first triple cinema in Leeds when the former stalls area of ABC 2 was divided. The triple opened on Sunday, March 17, 1974 with showings of 'The Sting', 'Paper Moon' and 'Walking Tall'.
The cinema changed its name to the Cannon in March 1987, then to M.G.M. in 1991 with a reversal to the ABC in 1993.
The curtain came down in February 2000, although your Yorkshire Evening Post reported closure had been 'on the cards' since Christmas.
The site was demolished in the mid 2000s and your YEP visited to take a look at what remains and reminisce in this video report.
