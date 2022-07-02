19 Leeds cinemas we have loved and lost

Yet countless movie theatres have fallen by the wayside across the city over the years. They will be remembered with fond memories by thousands of cinema-goers who enjoyed a trip to the flicks to see their favourite movies back in the day. These images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of K S Wheelan and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Go inside Leeds's 'secret cinema' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Western Cinema
The former Western Cinema on Branch Road in Armley welcomed generations of move fans. It became a bingo hall in December 1960 and amusement centre when this photo was taken in October 1986.
2. Tatler Cinema Club
Began life as the News Theatre in the basement of the Queens Hotel and ran until 1966. It was then renamed Classic Cinema before being rebranded the Tatler Cinema Club and began screening erotic films. In 1979 it reverted to the Classic name and more respectable programming. Closed in the 1980s. It closed sometime in the 1980’s
3. Shaftesbury Cinema, York Road
First opened in 1928 and welcomed generations of fans of the flicks before becoming the world's biggest casino in 1962. It returned to showing films from October 1964 until its closure in 1975. Pictured in September 1973.
4. The Odeon
This cinema on the corner New Briggate and The Headrow became a mecca for generations of film fans when it was taken over by Odeon in November 1939. It closed in October 2001.