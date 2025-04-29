A tale of two Leeds city centre arcades

They focus on Cross Arcade and County Arcade which have been welcoming shoppers for decades. They were designed by architect Frank Matcham who was also responsible for building the city Empire Arcade and the London Palladium. Cross Arcade, which now forms part of the Victoria Quarter, ran from King Edward Street, across Queen Victoria Street and then joined the County Arcade. These photos are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories of a basement Leeds city centre nightspot LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. County Arcade
The County Arcade looking from the junction with Cross Arcade towards Briggate. On the left corner is Vickers gift shop selling silver, jewellery and watches. On the right, opposite, is a branch of Greenwoods menswear. Next right is the entrance to the Mecca Locarno Ballroom then Elster shoe shop. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Cross Arcade
A view down Cross Arcade showing, elaborate roof and street lights, with Marks & Spencer on either side. This photograph shows the first shop occupied by the 'Original Penny Bazaar' out-side the market, where it operated from 1904. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. County Arcade
Close up of the entrance to Spinning Disc in County Arcade in 1967 with sign saying 'its all happening here'. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. County Arcade
Shops visible in the County Arcade circa 1967 include Thornton's chocolates and Simpson's fabrics. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Cross Arcade
Cross Arcade in June 1984 looking from Queen Victoria Street through to King Edward Street. On the left is Sutcliffes for sport and leisure and on the right Queensbury Jewellers. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. County Arcade
County Arcade in 1967.Pictured on the right is the toy shop, Smart and Son which included the Doll's Hospital, then Salisbury's Handbags. Moving in the direction of Briggate (background) is Cardis Pork Butchers, then opticians H.Y. Manley Ltd. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.