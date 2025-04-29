A tale of two Leeds city centre arcades

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 29th Apr 2025, 11:00 BST

These photos tell a tale of two city centre arcades of attraction.

They focus on Cross Arcade and County Arcade which have been welcoming shoppers for decades. They were designed by architect Frank Matcham who was also responsible for building the city Empire Arcade and the London Palladium. Cross Arcade, which now forms part of the Victoria Quarter, ran from King Edward Street, across Queen Victoria Street and then joined the County Arcade. These photos are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories of a basement Leeds city centre nightspot LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The County Arcade looking from the junction with Cross Arcade towards Briggate. On the left corner is Vickers gift shop selling silver, jewellery and watches. On the right, opposite, is a branch of Greenwoods menswear. Next right is the entrance to the Mecca Locarno Ballroom then Elster shoe shop.

1. County Arcade

The County Arcade looking from the junction with Cross Arcade towards Briggate. On the left corner is Vickers gift shop selling silver, jewellery and watches. On the right, opposite, is a branch of Greenwoods menswear. Next right is the entrance to the Mecca Locarno Ballroom then Elster shoe shop. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A view down Cross Arcade showing, elaborate roof and street lights, with Marks & Spencer on either side. This photograph shows the first shop occupied by the 'Original Penny Bazaar' out-side the market, where it operated from 1904.

2. Cross Arcade

A view down Cross Arcade showing, elaborate roof and street lights, with Marks & Spencer on either side. This photograph shows the first shop occupied by the 'Original Penny Bazaar' out-side the market, where it operated from 1904. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Close up of the entrance to Spinning Disc in County Arcade in 1967 with sign saying 'its all happening here'.

3. County Arcade

Close up of the entrance to Spinning Disc in County Arcade in 1967 with sign saying 'its all happening here'. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Shops visible in the County Arcade circa 1967 include Thornton's chocolates and Simpson's fabrics.

4. County Arcade

Shops visible in the County Arcade circa 1967 include Thornton's chocolates and Simpson's fabrics. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Cross Arcade in June 1984 looking from Queen Victoria Street through to King Edward Street. On the left is Sutcliffes for sport and leisure and on the right Queensbury Jewellers.

5. Cross Arcade

Cross Arcade in June 1984 looking from Queen Victoria Street through to King Edward Street. On the left is Sutcliffes for sport and leisure and on the right Queensbury Jewellers. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
County Arcade in 1967.Pictured on the right is the toy shop, Smart and Son which included the Doll's Hospital, then Salisbury's Handbags. Moving in the direction of Briggate (background) is Cardis Pork Butchers, then opticians H.Y. Manley Ltd.

6. County Arcade

County Arcade in 1967.Pictured on the right is the toy shop, Smart and Son which included the Doll's Hospital, then Salisbury's Handbags. Moving in the direction of Briggate (background) is Cardis Pork Butchers, then opticians H.Y. Manley Ltd. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice