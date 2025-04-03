Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was the basement members club offering wining, dining, gambling and cabaret.

The Embassy Club of Leeds on Kirkgate included barristers and professional men of every description among its membership as well as leading businessmen from across the North.

The club, which had been transformed from an old beer cellar at a cost of around £17,000, featured contemporary furnishings and decorations, deep pile carpets, soft lights, music, cabaret, roulette and chemin-de-fer.

The opened night in July 1962 featured a giant birthday cake cut in front of many of the 500 members.

The Embassy Club of Leeds pictured in July 1962. | YPN

At the roulette table was 19-year-old Christine Hugil who was sent to Monte Carlo for a three week training course as a croupier. Amin g the waitressess was a Leeds University student.

Among the group of businessmen running the club was Jeffrey Port.

“I started my career as a traveller with £5 and a suitcase and now have properties paying an annual rental of £4,000 a year, said Mr Port adding that the Embassy was a licensed club, the only one of its kind in the North.

The club had opened amid controversy with Leeds City Council withdrawing a minute granting permission for the sub-letting of the basement of the Pop Inn to the nightspot.

“I have a letter from the Council giving me permission for the sub-letting. I have been in the business since the age of 16. I have properties all over the North of England and I should know by now the meaning of a binding contract,” said Mr Port.

“The City Council should be very pleased that a club such as this, which has been needed for a considerable time, should be opened in the city,” explained Mr Port.

Businessmen could bring along their customers to dine and, he said, as a result of requests from the business fraternity the club in future would open at 6pm each evening instead of 8pm on the opening night.

Membership of the club cost five guineas a year.