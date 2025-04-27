78 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1998

These fantastic photos capture a snapshot of life across Leeds at the end of the 1990s.

They turn back the clock to 1998, a year in which traffic and travel enjoyed somewhat of a renaissance. Super bus lanes were introduced while European Union funding helped launch an experiment in car sharing on Stanningley Road. City centre landmarks are featured in this gallery using photos from the YEP archive as well as memories from around the suburbs with all four corners of the city in focus. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The corner of East Parade with The Headrow pictured in September 1998.

1. Leeds city centre

The corner of East Parade with The Headrow pictured in September 1998. | Graham Lindley Photo: Graham Lindley

The Rotunda at Eastgate roundabout pictured in April 1998.

2. Leeds city centre

The Rotunda at Eastgate roundabout pictured in April 1998. | Dan Oxtoby Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Allders on The Headrow pictured in November 1998.

3. Leeds city centre

Allders on The Headrow pictured in November 1998. | Peter Thacker Photo: Peter Thacker

Leeds was brought to a standstill in January 1998 after this lorry overturned near Armley Gyratory.

4. Armley Gyratory

Leeds was brought to a standstill in January 1998 after this lorry overturned near Armley Gyratory. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Protesters representing three Leeds primary schools - including Blenheim and Cookridge - demonstrated outside the Civic Hall in January 1998.

5. Leeds city c entre

Protesters representing three Leeds primary schools - including Blenheim and Cookridge - demonstrated outside the Civic Hall in January 1998. | YPN Photo: YPN

Irish President Mary Mc Aleese visited the Leeds Irish Centre in January 1998.

6. York Road

Irish President Mary Mc Aleese visited the Leeds Irish Centre in January 1998. | YPN Photo: YPN

