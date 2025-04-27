They turn back the clock to 1998, a year in which traffic and travel enjoyed somewhat of a renaissance. Super bus lanes were introduced while European Union funding helped launch an experiment in car sharing on Stanningley Road. City centre landmarks are featured in this gallery using photos from the YEP archive as well as memories from around the suburbs with all four corners of the city in focus. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
78 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1998
These fantastic photos capture a snapshot of life across Leeds at the end of the 1990s.
1 / 14
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.