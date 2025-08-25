73 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1999

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 25th Aug 2025, 04:45 BST

It was the year the focus of a global news story touched down in Leeds.

Monica Lewinsky became internationally known in the late 1990s after US President Bill Clinton admitted to having had an affair with her during her days as a White House intern. She visited our city at the end of the decade to tell her side of the story. She was at Waterstones in the city centre to sign copies of her biography with author Andrew Morton. She also enjoyed a fish and chip supper at Bryan's restaurant in Headingley all washed down with a pint of beer. This was 1999 and the photo is one of 79 memories charting the year in the life of your Leeds. City centre landmarks are featured as well as memories from around the suburbs with Meanwood, Beeston, Allerton Bywater, Moortown, Stanningley and Kirkstall Road all in focus. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Unseen photos chart of a golden age of Leeds pub culture LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Leeds city centre

Monica Lewinsky visited Waterstone's for a book signing with biographer Andrew Morton in March 1999. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

2. Leeds city centre

Shops running up one side of The Headrow, from left, are William Hills bookmakers, The Saloon Bar, Leeds Housing Advice Centre, Scope charity shop, Crash Records, Greens of Leeds tobacconists, Bridal House marriage outfitters, A Morris & Co jewellers with S.H Pearson Dental Surgery above. Pictured in September 1999. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Leeds city centre

This bundle of joy was the first new born of 1999 at Leeds General Infirmary. Baby Sam, pictured with mum Samantha Cooper, arrived weighing 7lbs 10ozs. | Mike Cowling Photo: Mike Cowling

4. Leeds

January 1999 and Leeds was left under a blanket of snow. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

5. Cookridge

Parents and pupils at Cookridge Primary were celebrating in January 1999 after hearing the school has been saved from the threat of closure. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

6. Leeds city centre

This new-style articulated 'bendy' bus arrived onto the streets of Leeds. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

