Beeston, Tingley, Morley Rothwell, Hunslet, Gildersome, Middleton and Drighlington are all featured in this rewind to 2000 a year in community-spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 44 photos to take you back to south Leeds in 1999
1. Beeston
Gipsy Lane was a talking point among locals in June 2000 after sign writers managed to misspell it. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Morley
Big Brother's Nick Bateman signs copies of his book at the White Rose Centre in October 2000. | YPN Photo: YPN
3. Middleton
Coaches Dave Medley, (horizontal), and John Cockroft (in the thick of things) with members of the new age group for Middleton Marauders girls RL club. Pictured in October 2000. | Keith Lawson Photo: Keith Lawson
4. Rothwell
Dancers of the Helen Lamb Tap School were raising money for CARE International UK by dancing non-stop for two hours at Blackburn Hall in June 2000. | Emma Nichols Photo: Emma Nichols
5. Gildersome
November 2000 and pupils from Birchfield Primary School enjoy using their newly painted playground. | YPN Photo: YPN
6. Beeston
Break time at the Victoria Academy Schoo in February 2000. The school was in a house and boasted 17 pupils. | Claire Lim Photo: Claire Lim
