These photo memories a year in the life of south Leeds and its residents at the end of the 1990s.
Hunslet, Middleton, Belle Isle, Beeston, Morley, Churwell, Gildersome, Drighlington, Tingley and Rothwell are all featured in this rewind to 1999, a year in community-spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 37 photos to take you back to south Leeds in 1998
Enjoy these photo memories from around south Leeds in 1999. Photo: Matt Griggs/UNP
Kathleen Barron, front, ex-pupil and classroom assistant at Cross Hall Infant School in Morley was retiring after 29 years. She treated pupils to a disco at the school and a free ice cream in July 1999. Photo: Mel Hulme
Do you rememberpublicans Barry and Sharon Meeson? They ran The Middleton Arms. They were making a stand against bootlegged cheap imported beer in February 1999. Photo: Paula Solloway
Hayley Sharp of Gildersome Primary School takes a shot at goal during the FA.football initiative held at Morley's Cross Hall Junior School in May 1999. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
Beeston's Rowlands Road WMC hosted the Jim Windsor Snooker Final in June 1999. Pictured, from left, are Leeds and District Three made up of Shane Coburn, Alan Ruddock, Alan Briggs, Dave Booth, and Howard Artis (captain). Leeds District five, right, are made up of Stuart Walker (captain), Jason Braithwaite, Geoff McGann, Dave McDonald and Andy McDonald. Photo: Justin Lloyd
Shop assistants at Morrisons' Hunslet store were decked in traditional dress in June 1999 to mark the supermarket's 100th birthday. Pictured, from left, are Judith Dyson, Vicky Twidle, Carol Loughlan and Catherine Hiley. Photo: Justin Lloyd