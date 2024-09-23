East Leeds: 15 photos take you back to Seacroft Shopping Centre during the 1960s and 1970s

These photos turn back the clock to showcase how shopping in Seacroft was transformed during the 1960s and 1970s.

Seacroft Shopping Centre was opened by The Queen in 1965 as part of the £1.25 million Civic Centre development which at the time was heralded as a novel way of building an outdoor purpose built town centre. It boasted a Grandways supermarket and Woolworths as well as many other smaller shops, banks, pubs and a library. The Centre was completely demolished in 1999 and redeveloped with a large new Tesco store taking up much of the site. These images turn the clock back to its heyday in the 1960s and 1970s and are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

Enjoy these photos of Seacroft Shopping Centre during the 1960s and 1970s.

Construction work is well underway in June 1964.

The Queen and Prince Philip with the then Lord Mayor of Leeds, Alderman W. R. Hargrave, at Seacroft Civic Centre in October 1965.

Queen's Parade looking towards Queen's Court in the late 1960s. A totem pole stands tall in the middle. Savemore supermarket can be seen in the background.

Queen's Court in the heart of Seacroft Shopping Centre in the late 1960s. Woolworths is on the left and Sovereign House offices on the right with the Sovereign pub on the ground floor.

Queen's Court in the middle of Seacroft shopping centre circa 1967. The Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society supermarket is on the left followed by Woolworths.

Related topics:Leeds