Seacroft Shopping Centre was opened by The Queen in 1965 as part of the £1.25 million Civic Centre development which at the time was heralded as a novel way of building an outdoor purpose built town centre. It boasted a Grandways supermarket and Woolworths as well as many other smaller shops, banks, pubs and a library. The Centre was completely demolished in 1999 and redeveloped with a large new Tesco store taking up much of the site. These images turn the clock back to its heyday in the 1960s and 1970s and are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.