Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?

Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Seacroft, Swarcliffe and Whinmoor

These photos raise a glass to the community pubs we have lost in a postcode of east Leeds.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 1st Oct 2023, 11:00 BST

They focus on the watering holes which will be remembered by generations of residents in Seacroft, Swarcliffe and Whinmoor. This gallery features pubs from down the decades all of which provided a warm welcome in LS14 before shutting their doors for good and in many cases then being demolished. Did you drink in any of these down the years? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

The Melbourne Hotel public house in the process of demolition during the 1980s. This watering hole was at the junction of York Road and Foundry Lane.

1. Melbourne Hotel

The Melbourne Hotel public house in the process of demolition during the 1980s. This watering hole was at the junction of York Road and Foundry Lane. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The Old Red Lion on York Road at Whinmoor. The colourfully painted pub sign depicting a lion's head hangs on the corner of the building. It was the first Inn after the toll bar on the turnpike at Whinmoor, stage coaches used the Old Red Lion on route to and from York. It closed in 2021.

2. Old Red Lion

The Old Red Lion on York Road at Whinmoor. The colourfully painted pub sign depicting a lion's head hangs on the corner of the building. It was the first Inn after the toll bar on the turnpike at Whinmoor, stage coaches used the Old Red Lion on route to and from York. It closed in 2021. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The Sovereign, pictured in the late 1960s, was located at the base of Sovereign House at the Seacroft Centre and was demolished to make way for a Tesco store.

3. Sovereign

The Sovereign, pictured in the late 1960s, was located at the base of Sovereign House at the Seacroft Centre and was demolished to make way for a Tesco store. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The Whinmoor at the junction of Stanks Lane South and Ashtree Approach. Manston Towers and Swarcliffe Towers once stood in the vicinity, high rise residential flats now demolished.

4. The Whinmoor

The Whinmoor at the junction of Stanks Lane South and Ashtree Approach. Manston Towers and Swarcliffe Towers once stood in the vicinity, high rise residential flats now demolished. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesLeeds