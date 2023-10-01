These photos raise a glass to the community pubs we have lost in a postcode of east Leeds.
They focus on the watering holes which will be remembered by generations of residents in Seacroft, Swarcliffe and Whinmoor. This gallery features pubs from down the decades all of which provided a warm welcome in LS14 before shutting their doors for good and in many cases then being demolished. Did you drink in any of these down the years?
1. Melbourne Hotel
The Melbourne Hotel public house in the process of demolition during the 1980s. This watering hole was at the junction of York Road and Foundry Lane. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Old Red Lion
The Old Red Lion on York Road at Whinmoor. The colourfully painted pub sign depicting a lion's head hangs on the corner of the building. It was the first Inn after the toll bar on the turnpike at Whinmoor, stage coaches used the Old Red Lion on route to and from York. It closed in 2021. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Sovereign
The Sovereign, pictured in the late 1960s, was located at the base of Sovereign House at the Seacroft Centre and was demolished to make way for a Tesco store. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. The Whinmoor
The Whinmoor at the junction of Stanks Lane South and Ashtree Approach. Manston Towers and Swarcliffe Towers once stood in the vicinity, high rise residential flats now demolished. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net