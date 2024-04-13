49 photos take you back to north Leeds in 1999

These photos chart a year in the life of north Leeds and its residents at the end of the 1990s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 13th Apr 2024, 04:45 BST

Wetherby, Roundhay, Alwoodley, Moortown, Shadwell and Oakwood are all featured in this rewind to 1999, a year in community-spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 31 photos to take you back to north Leeds in 1998 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails

Former Scottish international footballer, Jim McCalliog took over the George & Dragon pub. Pictured in November 1999.

1. Wetherby

Former Scottish international footballer, Jim McCalliog took over the George & Dragon pub. Pictured in November 1999. Photo: YPN

Kerr Mackie Primary pupils James Baker and Charlotte Brittonare pictured in the school's butterfly garden in October 1999. The school had finished runners up in Yorkshire Wildlife Trust award scheme.

2. Roundhay

Kerr Mackie Primary pupils James Baker and Charlotte Brittonare pictured in the school's butterfly garden in October 1999. The school had finished runners up in Yorkshire Wildlife Trust award scheme. Photo: YPN

The Art Group at Alwoodley Community Association held their autumn exhibition of paintings at the Community Centre in October 1999. Pictured are members of the lace making and craft section, from left, Joan Maud, Marilyn Swaine and Betty Barratt.

3. Alwoodley

The Art Group at Alwoodley Community Association held their autumn exhibition of paintings at the Community Centre in October 1999. Pictured are members of the lace making and craft section, from left, Joan Maud, Marilyn Swaine and Betty Barratt. Photo: YPN

Pupils at Talbot Primary School collected shoe boxes in aid of the Yorkshire Post Appeal in November 1999. Pictured, from left, are , Oliver Jackson, Emily Pickett and Rachel Whitaker.

4. Roundhay

Pupils at Talbot Primary School collected shoe boxes in aid of the Yorkshire Post Appeal in November 1999. Pictured, from left, are , Oliver Jackson, Emily Pickett and Rachel Whitaker. Photo: YPN

Former striker Allan Clarke reads from a new Leeds United book with young Bethany Patrick at Philip Howard Books on Street Lane in November 1999.

5. Roundhay

Former striker Allan Clarke reads from a new Leeds United book with young Bethany Patrick at Philip Howard Books on Street Lane in November 1999. Photo: YPN

Did you shop here back in the day? Sascha on Roundhay Road pictured in October 1999.

6. Oakwood

Did you shop here back in the day? Sascha on Roundhay Road pictured in October 1999. Photo: YPN

