31 photos to take you back to north Leeds in 1998

These photos chart a year in the life of north Leeds and its residents at the back end of the 1990s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 9th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

Roundhay, Oakwood, Alwoodley, Moortown, Shadwell and Wetherby are all featured in this rewind to 1998, a year in community spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 36 photos to take you back to north Leeds in 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Cranmer Bank pictured in May 1998.

1. Moortown in 1998

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Cranmer Bank pictured in May 1998. Photo: Mel Hulme

Do you remember the Roundhay Park fair? Pictured in December 1998.

2. Roundhay Park fair

Do you remember the Roundhay Park fair? Pictured in December 1998. Photo: Peter Langford

Roundhay St Johns C of E Primary School Year 5 poupils James Skinner and Mark Thompson are pictured making calendars in November 1998.

3. Roundhay in 1998

Roundhay St Johns C of E Primary School Year 5 poupils James Skinner and Mark Thompson are pictured making calendars in November 1998. Photo: Peter Langford

Canal Gardens bathed in autumn sunlight at Roundhay in November 1998.

4. Roundhay in 1998

Canal Gardens bathed in autumn sunlight at Roundhay in November 1998. Photo: Graham Lindley

Related topics:LeedsWetherbyOakwoodRoundhay