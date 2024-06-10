49 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 2001

Andrew Hutchinson
Published 10th Jun 2024, 04:45 BST

Confused? This cyclist most certainly was.

He was cycling along York Road negotiating arguably Britain’s shortest cycle lane. The photo is one of most wacky found among the 49 memories charting a year in the life of Leeds and its residents in 2001. It was a 12 months which featured a much-loved city centre restaurant owner being told to quieten down by council chiefs, a visit by a global icon with a message of peace and a city building for the future. READ ,MORE: 14 words, phrases and sayings you’ll only understand if you’ve lived in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The shortest of shortest cycle lanes was the talk of Leeds in November 2001.

1. York Road

The shortest of shortest cycle lanes was the talk of Leeds in November 2001. Photo: YPN

Auditions for TV's Blind Date were held the Crown Plaza on Wellington Street in January 2001. Pictured is Kathy Jones who received a kiss from two other applicants Jai Branch (left) and Steven Schools (right).

2. Leeds city centre

Auditions for TV's Blind Date were held the Crown Plaza on Wellington Street in January 2001. Pictured is Kathy Jones who received a kiss from two other applicants Jai Branch (left) and Steven Schools (right). Photo: James Hardisty

January 2001 and The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Bernard Atha, toasts Brian Clegg, centre, who was retiring from the Queens Hotel.

3. Leeds city centre

January 2001 and The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Bernard Atha, toasts Brian Clegg, centre, who was retiring from the Queens Hotel. Photo: Graham Lindley

Newly-appointed Three Lions coach Sven Goran Eriksson was at Elland Road to watch Leeds United's FA Cup fourth round clash against Liverpool. The game ended 0-0.

4. Leeds United

Newly-appointed Three Lions coach Sven Goran Eriksson was at Elland Road to watch Leeds United's FA Cup fourth round clash against Liverpool. The game ended 0-0. Photo: Steve Riding

Fans queue to meet Terrorvision - best known for their hit Tequila - at Virgin Megastore in the city centre.

5. Leeds city centre

Fans queue to meet Terrorvision - best known for their hit Tequila - at Virgin Megastore in the city centre. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

City centre living was becoming more popular in Leeds. This seven thousand pound dining table was part of the lifestyle offering at an apartment on Park Lane.

6. Leeds city centre

City centre living was becoming more popular in Leeds. This seven thousand pound dining table was part of the lifestyle offering at an apartment on Park Lane. Photo: Claire Lim

