Community-spirit burns bright in this photo gallery showcasing a decade in the life of Bramley and its residents.
These gems from the 1990s prove how the community came together to support each other and celebrate and champion achievements during a decade of change. The 21 photos are packed with familiar faces and showcase different aspects of life from school and sport through to fundraising and fun, all of which made residents proud to call LS13 home. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Bramley in the 1980s – A decade in the life of LS13 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Bramley in the 1990s
Enjoy these photo memories from around Bramley in the 1990s. PIC: Peter Langford Photo: Peter Langford
2. Bramley in the 1990s
Relaxing after a session in the newly opened Russian Steam Room at Bramley Baths in August 1999 are Richard Howlings, George Wright, Gerald Ingham and Geoff Lister. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. Bramley in the 1990s
Vincent Clynes-Green and wife Leslie outside the new fish and chip shop he built in the garden of their home on Fairfield Avenue in February 1997. Photo: Roy Fox
4. Bramley in the 1990s
Green-fingered Eddie Walsh was left counting the cost in September 1999 after his allotment shed in Bramley was raised to the ground Photo: Mark Bickerdike
5. Bramley in the 1990s
Do you remember Leanne Knowles? She was Bramley Carnival Queen in July 1997. Photo: Roy Fox
6. Bramley in the 1990s
Bramley who played in the Premier Divison of the West Yorkshire League. Pictured, back row from left, are Phillip Riley (manager), Dean Staveley, Chris Teasdale, Matthew Surtees, Stuart Anderson, Russ Watkins, Lee Chandler and Kevin Garnett (chairman). Front row, from left, are Tony Barker, Craig Corker, Kevin Farrally, David Naylor, Simon Wightman and Neil Harrison. Photo: Keith Lawson