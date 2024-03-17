1. Rothwell in the early 2000s
Dancers of the Helen Lamb Tap School were raising money for CARE International UK by dancing non-stop for two hours at Blackburn Hall in June 2000. Pictured are two girls watching the dancers on stage, while they have a break. Photo: Emma Nichols
2. Rothwell in the early 2000s
Do you remember Michelle Foster? She was the landlady of the Coach & Horses pictured in January 2002. Photo: YPN
3. Rothwell in the early 2000s
Match action from Rothwell v Carlton in November 2003.
Carlton's Lee McGuire muscles his way past Rothwell's Jody Thirkell and Andrew Kitchen. Photo: YPN
4. Rothwell in the early 2000s
This is Greg Howell who was branch manager of Reed Rains esatate agents in Rothwell. Pictured in October 2003. Photo: YPN
5. Rothwell in the early 2000s
Geoffrey Boycott is pictured with the teams after the charity cricket match for Cancer Research at Rothwell Cricket Club in June 2003. Photo: YPN
6. Rothwell in the early 2000s
The counter area in the old Rothwell Library. The door on the right surrounded by notice boards leads into the Library. The door on the left marked ' Emergency Exit' leads to the Staff Offices, tea room and facilities. This photo was taken prior to closure in June 2001 in order for the site to be cleared and a new library building put up and opened in March 2002. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
