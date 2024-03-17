42 rapturous photos take you back to Rothwell in the early 2000s

These rapturous photos celebrate life in Rothwell during the early 2000s.

Published 17th Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT

They showcase the best of what the town had to offer in the first three years of the new millennium. The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in the town from annual community events such as Rothwell Carnival through to pubs, shops, fundraising and local sport. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 37 photos take you back to Rothwell in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails

Dancers of the Helen Lamb Tap School were raising money for CARE International UK by dancing non-stop for two hours at Blackburn Hall in June 2000. Pictured are two girls watching the dancers on stage, while they have a break. Photo: Emma Nichols

Dancers of the Helen Lamb Tap School were raising money for CARE International UK by dancing non-stop for two hours at Blackburn Hall in June 2000. Pictured are two girls watching the dancers on stage, while they have a break. Photo: Emma Nichols

Do you remember Michelle Foster? She was the landlady of the Coach & Horses pictured in January 2002. Photo: YPN

Do you remember Michelle Foster? She was the landlady of the Coach & Horses pictured in January 2002. Photo: YPN

Match action from Rothwell v Carlton in November 2003. Carlton's Lee McGuire muscles his way past Rothwell's Jody Thirkell and Andrew Kitchen. Photo: YPN

Match action from Rothwell v Carlton in November 2003. Carlton's Lee McGuire muscles his way past Rothwell's Jody Thirkell and Andrew Kitchen. Photo: YPN

This is Greg Howell who was branch manager of Reed Rains esatate agents in Rothwell. Pictured in October 2003. Photo: YPN

This is Greg Howell who was branch manager of Reed Rains esatate agents in Rothwell. Pictured in October 2003. Photo: YPN

Geoffrey Boycott is pictured with the teams after the charity cricket match for Cancer Research at Rothwell Cricket Club in June 2003. Photo: YPN

Geoffrey Boycott is pictured with the teams after the charity cricket match for Cancer Research at Rothwell Cricket Club in June 2003. Photo: YPN

The counter area in the old Rothwell Library. The door on the right surrounded by notice boards leads into the Library. The door on the left marked ' Emergency Exit' leads to the Staff Offices, tea room and facilities. This photo was taken prior to closure in June 2001 in order for the site to be cleared and a new library building put up and opened in March 2002. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The counter area in the old Rothwell Library. The door on the right surrounded by notice boards leads into the Library. The door on the left marked ' Emergency Exit' leads to the Staff Offices, tea room and facilities. This photo was taken prior to closure in June 2001 in order for the site to be cleared and a new library building put up and opened in March 2002. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

