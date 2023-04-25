Community spirit shines through in this photo gallery celebrating a decade in the life of Rothwell and its residents.
This trip down memory lane rewinds to showcase life around the town during the 1990s and turn the spotlight on a community which was proud to call LS26 home. Annual events such as Rothwell Carnival are in focus as well as local sports teams from Rothwell Athletic and Rothwell Town through to Rothwell CC. Local landmarks are also featured as well as pubs, shops and stories which were making the headlines back in the day. Spotted anyone you remember?
1. Rothwell in the 1990s
Rothwell newsagents Anne and Jim Webster were retiring after 23 years. Pictured in September 1998. Photo: James Hardisty
2. Rothwell in the 1990s
Coach and Horses pub licensee Val Goldthorpe and her husband Rob celebrate the watering hole on Commercial Street being nominated for Community Pub of the Year 97. Photo: Peter Thacker
3. Rothwell in the 1990s
December 1996 and these Rothwell children launched a petition for a skate park to be created in the town. Pictured, from left, are Sean Stubbs, Richard Goodison and Ahron Tolly. Front, from left, are William Graham, Oliver Graham and Alex Henderson. Photo: Dan Oxtoby
4. Rothwell in the 1990s
It proved to be a bad day at the office for this driver after his lorry overturned on the roundabout outside Rothwell Sports Centre in August 1998. Photo: Mel Hulme