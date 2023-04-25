Leeds news you can trust since 1890
37 photos take you back to Rothwell in the 1990s

Community spirit shines through in this photo gallery celebrating a decade in the life of Rothwell and its residents.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 25th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

This trip down memory lane rewinds to showcase life around the town during the 1990s and turn the spotlight on a community which was proud to call LS26 home. Annual events such as Rothwell Carnival are in focus as well as local sports teams from Rothwell Athletic and Rothwell Town through to Rothwell CC. Local landmarks are also featured as well as pubs, shops and stories which were making the headlines back in the day. Spotted anyone you remember?

Rothwell newsagents Anne and Jim Webster were retiring after 23 years. Pictured in September 1998.

1. Rothwell in the 1990s

Rothwell newsagents Anne and Jim Webster were retiring after 23 years. Pictured in September 1998. Photo: James Hardisty

Coach and Horses pub licensee Val Goldthorpe and her husband Rob celebrate the watering hole on Commercial Street being nominated for Community Pub of the Year 97.

2. Rothwell in the 1990s

Coach and Horses pub licensee Val Goldthorpe and her husband Rob celebrate the watering hole on Commercial Street being nominated for Community Pub of the Year 97. Photo: Peter Thacker

December 1996 and these Rothwell children launched a petition for a skate park to be created in the town. Pictured, from left, are Sean Stubbs, Richard Goodison and Ahron Tolly. Front, from left, are William Graham, Oliver Graham and Alex Henderson.

3. Rothwell in the 1990s

December 1996 and these Rothwell children launched a petition for a skate park to be created in the town. Pictured, from left, are Sean Stubbs, Richard Goodison and Ahron Tolly. Front, from left, are William Graham, Oliver Graham and Alex Henderson. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

It proved to be a bad day at the office for this driver after his lorry overturned on the roundabout outside Rothwell Sports Centre in August 1998.

4. Rothwell in the 1990s

It proved to be a bad day at the office for this driver after his lorry overturned on the roundabout outside Rothwell Sports Centre in August 1998. Photo: Mel Hulme

