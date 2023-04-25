This trip down memory lane rewinds to showcase life around the town during the 1990s and turn the spotlight on a community which was proud to call LS26 home. Annual events such as Rothwell Carnival are in focus as well as local sports teams from Rothwell Athletic and Rothwell Town through to Rothwell CC. Local landmarks are also featured as well as pubs, shops and stories which were making the headlines back in the day. Spotted anyone you remember?