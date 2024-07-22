42 of the best photos to take you back to Leeds in 1969

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 11:35 BST

These wonderful photos chart a year in the life of Leeds at the back end of the 1960s.

These wonderful photos chart a year in the life of Leeds at the back end of the 1960s.

They turn back the clock to 1969 and showcase memories from around the city centre before heading out to the suburbs with Aberford, Armley, Bramley Headingley, Hunslet, Holbeck and Roundhay all in focus.

1. Leeds city centre

This pedestrian crossing across Park Row, near the junction with The Headrow, was causing controversy. The position of the crossing point meant pedestrians had to take care to avoid traffic turning from The Headrow. | YPN Photo: YPN

2. Armley

Bosses atRothera and Brereton Ltd. paper merchants were left frustrated. This men's hairdressing business on Armley Road was standing in the way. The shop, due for demolition, was partly blocking the warehouse entrance. | YPN Photo: YPN

3. Leeds city centre

City centre pedestrians wait to cross the junction of Eastgate, The Headrow and Vicar Lane. | YPN Photo: YPN

4. Middleton

Middleton Broom Colliery in south Leeds was demolished. | YPN Photo: YPN

5. Armley

This is Burnsall Grange flats on Theaker Lane towering above older property in Town Street. | YPN Photo: YPN

6. Leeds city centre

Do you remember the Leeds Arms on West Street? It was one of a number of pubs in the Westgate area due to be demolished to make way for the Leeds Inner Ring Road. | YPN Photo: YPN

