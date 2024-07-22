1. Leeds city centre
This pedestrian crossing across Park Row, near the junction with The Headrow, was causing controversy. The position of the crossing point meant pedestrians had to take care to avoid traffic turning from The Headrow. | YPN Photo: YPN
2. Armley
Bosses atRothera and Brereton Ltd. paper merchants were left frustrated. This men's hairdressing business on Armley Road was standing in the way. The shop, due for demolition, was partly blocking the warehouse entrance. | YPN Photo: YPN
3. Leeds city centre
City centre pedestrians wait to cross the junction of Eastgate, The Headrow and Vicar Lane. | YPN Photo: YPN
4. Middleton
Middleton Broom Colliery in south Leeds was demolished. | YPN Photo: YPN
5. Armley
This is Burnsall Grange flats on Theaker Lane towering above older property in Town Street. | YPN Photo: YPN
6. Leeds city centre
Do you remember the Leeds Arms on West Street? It was one of a number of pubs in the Westgate area due to be demolished to make way for the Leeds Inner Ring Road. | YPN Photo: YPN
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.