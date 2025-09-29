42 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 2004

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 29th Sep 2025, 04:45 BST

It was the year a city’s attitude to alcohol and drinking habits fell under the spotlight.

The suburb whose residents spent the most on booze in the UK was revealed while city drinkers were looking forward to the Ales Around the Aire Beer Festival. This was Leeds in 2004, a year which scaffolding covered Kirkstall Abbey at the start of a multi-million pound programme of conservation and improvements while plans for a new children and maternity hospital for Leeds received the go ahead. City centre stories are also featured in this gallery as well as memories from the suburbs with Harehills, Moortown, Wortley, Pudsey, East End Park and Cookridge in focus. READ MORE: 12 photos take you inside Topshop's Leeds Briggate store in the noughties LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Toby Flint pictured with a creamy pint of Tetley's served at Scarbrough Taps as part of the Ales Around the Aire Beer Festival.

1. Leeds city centre

Toby Flint pictured with a creamy pint of Tetley's served at Scarbrough Taps as part of the Ales Around the Aire Beer Festival. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

This photo of urban stagnation was taken on Scarth Avenue.

2. Harehills

This photo of urban stagnation was taken on Scarth Avenue. | Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme

Black ice brought chaos for motorists across the city in January 2004. Yet these two, students, Richard Klimiuk and John Meagher had great fun on St Michaels Lane.

3. Headingley

Black ice brought chaos for motorists across the city in January 2004. Yet these two, students, Richard Klimiuk and John Meagher had great fun on St Michaels Lane. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

This six foot computer in Leeds city centre aimed to highlight the poor working conditions of people who make computers in the third world.

4. Leeds in 2004

This six foot computer in Leeds city centre aimed to highlight the poor working conditions of people who make computers in the third world. | jpimedia Photo: Emma Nichols

Fame Academy winner Alistair Griffin performed at Asda House.

5. Leeds city centre

Fame Academy winner Alistair Griffin performed at Asda House. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

This bus crashed into the garden of a house on Ecclesburn Avenue.

6. East End Park

This bus crashed into the garden of a house on Ecclesburn Avenue. | YPN Photo: YPN

