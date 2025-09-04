They take you onside the Topshop store on Briggate in Leeds city centre at a time of great excitement for shoppers, cool kids and fashionistas. May 2007 was the month a new collection designed for the brand by supermodel Kate Moss went on sale to the general public. The first day of sale prompted long queues and huge excitement for shoppers keen to check out the merchandise before heading to the tills. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcase the anticipation of the fashion event and the buzz. READ MORE: Topshop is back; When and where store will return to Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia