12 photos take you inside Topshop's Leeds Briggate store in the noughties

Andrew Hutchinson
Specialist Reporter

Published 4th Sep 2025, 14:56 BST

These wonderful photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of followers of fashion.

They take you onside the Topshop store on Briggate in Leeds city centre at a time of great excitement for shoppers, cool kids and fashionistas. May 2007 was the month a new collection designed for the brand by supermodel Kate Moss went on sale to the general public. The first day of sale prompted long queues and huge excitement for shoppers keen to check out the merchandise before heading to the tills. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcase the anticipation of the fashion event and the buzz. READ MORE: Topshop is back; When and where store will return to Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Do you remember the store on Briggate?

1. Topshop memories

Do you remember the store on Briggate? | YPN Photo: YPN

The launch of a new range by supermodel Kate Moss was eagerly anticipated in May 2007.

2. Topshop memories

The launch of a new range by supermodel Kate Moss was eagerly anticipated in May 2007. | YPN Photo: YPN

These early morning shoppers are the first to get their hands on the new Kate Moss collection.

3. Topshop memories

These early morning shoppers are the first to get their hands on the new Kate Moss collection. | YPN Photo: YPN

Were you amon g the early morning shoppers back in May 2007?

4. Topshop memories

Were you amon g the early morning shoppers back in May 2007? | YPN Photo: YPN

Customers browse the new range.

5. Topshop memories

Customers browse the new range. | YPN Photo: YPN

The collection included the elusive pansy print dress.

6. Topshop memories

The collection included the elusive pansy print dress. | YPN Photo: YPN

