Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash
Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate report
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days

36 photos to take you back to east Leeds in 1998

These photo memories a year in the life of east Leeds and its residents at the back end of the 1990s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 10th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

Seacroft, Cross Gates, Whitkirk, Garforth, Kippax, Temple Newsam, Methley and Allerton Bywater are all featured in this rewind to 1998, a year in community-spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 47 photos to take you back to east Leeds in 1997 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around east Leeds in 1998.

1. East Leeds in 1998

Enjoy these photo memories from around east Leeds in 1998. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Another delivery of goods from Thierry Dumouchel and his wife Angela from their bakery in Garforth. Pictured in April 1998.

2. East Leeds in 1998

Another delivery of goods from Thierry Dumouchel and his wife Angela from their bakery in Garforth. Pictured in April 1998. Photo: Mike Cowling

Photo Sales
Gladiators host Ulrika Jonsson meets young fans after opening The Pocket Phone Shop in the Crossgates Shopping Centre in January 1998.

3. East Leeds in 1998

Gladiators host Ulrika Jonsson meets young fans after opening The Pocket Phone Shop in the Crossgates Shopping Centre in January 1998. Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
The rear of Barclays Bank in Crossgates all boarded up after a raid in March 1998.

4. East Leeds in 1998

The rear of Barclays Bank in Crossgates all boarded up after a raid in March 1998. Photo: Mike Cowling

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 10
Related topics:LeedsGarforthCross Gates