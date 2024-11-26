39 wonderful photos take you back to Woodhouse in the late 1960s

They turn back the clock to 1967 and bring in to focus streets, shops, landmarks, factories and pubs as well as the location of a movie which received a BAFTA Award nomination for Outstanding British Film. It slso showcases the daily cleaning routine of this living in bac k to back houses in the communuity. The homes had no hallways or lobby's so the front door opened straight into the living room. To ensure that the minimum amount of dirt was walked in, great care was taken by each householder, to clean the pavements in front of their homes regularly. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 29 wonderful photos take you back to Woodhouse in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Woodhouse in 1967
Off-licence shop on the corner of Cambridge Road and Claro Terrace. The shop was licensed to Anthony Edwards, enabling him to sell beer to be drunk off the shop premises. Bentleys Beer was sold, the advertising slogan was 'There's no better beer than BYB'. On the left is the end of Claro Grove, Claro Terrace is on the right | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Woodhouse in 1967
Claro Road in August 1967. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Woodhouse in 1967
Claro View, facing waste ground part of which had been used as a wood yard. The spine of the churchof the Holy Name can be seen at the junction of Servia Road and Cambridge Road. On the left at the bottom of Claro View is access road to Woodhouse Street. The upper boundary was Servia Hill. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Woodhouse in 1967
Claro Avenue from the junction with Cambridge Road (foreground). The two businesses seen in Cambridge Road number 17, left, and 19, right. A sign in the ground floor window of number 17 reads 'E Trobe, Licensed Betting Office'. Number 19 is a shop called 'Vals' selling ladies-wear. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Woodhouse in 1967
Claro Grove from Cambridge Road numbers 2 ascending to 8. Moving right, number 25 Servia Road, off-licence shop run by Anthony Edwards. The junction is with Claro Terrace. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. Woodhouse in 1967
Claro Avenue seen from Servia Road. This is looking in the direction of Servia Hill. To the left is Servia Mount. Four small children are playing on the pavement. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
