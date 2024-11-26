39 wonderful photos take you back to Woodhouse in the late 1960s

They turn back the clock to 1967 and bring in to focus streets, shops, landmarks, factories and pubs as well as the location of a movie which received a BAFTA Award nomination for Outstanding British Film. It slso showcases the daily cleaning routine of this living in bac k to back houses in the communuity. The homes had no hallways or lobby's so the front door opened straight into the living room. To ensure that the minimum amount of dirt was walked in, great care was taken by each householder, to clean the pavements in front of their homes regularly. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 29 wonderful photos take you back to Woodhouse in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia